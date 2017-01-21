Saturday's Women's March on Charlotte, which drew at least 10,000 people. The mile-long uptown march was scheduled to coincide with a national demonstration Saturday in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president. "The Women’s March on Charlotte is a first step in uniting our communities and in empowering grassroots change," march organizers said. "We will work peacefully to send a bold message to our elected leaders that women's rights are human rights."

Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer