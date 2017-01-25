Latest News

VIEW ALL

Double Circle Love Necklace

$30 $14
Get the Deal

Sports

Local

Nikki Haley waves goodbye to Palmetto State

SC Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “Thank you South Carolina,” Haley tweeted as she looked at South Carolina from an airplane window. “I will miss you.”

Business

Opinion

This week's circulars

View all circulars

In Depth

NC likes Krispy Kreme over Dunkin Donuts and Raleigh over Charlotte, poll finds

Videos

Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of last season due to a concussion. He is excited to start the new season.
Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer
Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing 2:07

Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

A special evening for Steph Curry 2:44

A special evening for Steph Curry

Rescued hurricane dog gets new gig with CMPD 1:10

Rescued hurricane dog gets new gig with CMPD

Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR's new points system 1:31

Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR's new points system

View More Video

Living

Charlotte Things To Do

﻿

WBTV Headlines


Sign up for the Charlotte Observer Newsletters