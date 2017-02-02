Latest News

North Carolina’s got Super Bowl connections

North Carolina might not have a Super Bowl team this year, as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday, but the Tar Heel State still has connections to the biggest NFL game of the year.

Steph Curry gets a shooting lesson from his father Dell

Steph Curry gets a shooting lesson from his father Dell before Wednesday's game.
Fox Sports South
Steph Curry gets a shooting lesson from his father Dell 0:27

Steph Curry gets a shooting lesson from his father Dell

Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head 1:19

Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head

Customers flock to Phat Burrito after closing announcement 1:19

Customers flock to Phat Burrito after closing announcement

CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes 0:27

CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

