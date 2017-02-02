New Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee said he knew for a week about trade talks involving him while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, the Hornets sent Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to the Bucks for the former Duke big man..
North Carolina might not have a Super Bowl team this year, as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday, but the Tar Heel State still has connections to the biggest NFL game of the year.
From elected officials to organizations, here’s a compilation of some reactions from across North Carolina to President Donald Trump’s signing on Friday of a directive to scale back the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-overhaul law.