Richard Childress, 71, has been involved with racing for more than six decades. He and Dale Earnhardt teamed for six Cup championships and 67 wins at NASCAR’s highest level, but long before that Childress had fallen in love with the sport.
Charlotte’s United Way is absorbing the nonprofit Hands On Charlotte in a surprise move that will make it one of the NC’s largest providers of volunteer labor for community service projects and charity work.
In an affidavit unsealed by court order Friday, an FBI agent alleged that the late Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey was operating a Ponzi scheme in which investor money was largely used to pay off other investors and to fund personal spending, including payments to casinos.