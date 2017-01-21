Latest News

Marcus Smith: Soccer would be a ‘natural extension’ of family business

Marcus Smith’s family name has long been synonymous in Charlotte for its promotion of NASCAR. Since becoming CEO in 2015 of Speedway Motorsports, which owns nine U.S. race tracks, Smith has also set his sights on other pro sports organizations, including the NFL, X Games, and most recently, Major League Soccer.

IS PURPLE POSSIBLE?

Can a deeply divided red and blue state like North Carolina be purple? With Democrat Roy Cooper as governor, we might find out in coming four years.

Women's March on Charlotte

Saturday's Women's March on Charlotte, which drew at least 10,000 people. The mile-long uptown march was scheduled to coincide with a national demonstration Saturday in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president. "The Women’s March on Charlotte is a first step in uniting our communities and in empowering grassroots change," march organizers said. "We will work peacefully to send a bold message to our elected leaders that women's rights are human rights."
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer
