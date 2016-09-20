The Day's Best Photos | 09.20.16

A Kashmiri family rows their Shikara, or traditional boat, during sunset on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but is claimed by both in its entirety. Most people in the Indian-controlled portion favor independence or a merger with Pakistan. A militant uprising and subsequent army crackdown since 1989 have killed more than 68,000 people.
Mukhtar Khan
AP
A woman places flowers on photographs, of 4,000 of the 30,000 political prisoners who protesters claimed have been executed by the Iranian regime, at a rally in Dag Hammerskjold plaza September 20, 2016 near the United Nations in New York.
DON EMMERT
AFP/Getty Images
Republican candidate for president Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives on stage at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville, N.C. Tuesday, September 20, 2016. The rally attracted an estimated 2500-3000 supporters in an event billed as "the biggest event in Duplin County history".
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Pakistani carpenters work on a fishing boat at the harbor of Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. The fishing industry plays a vital role in the economy of Pakistan.
Shakil Adil
AP
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addresses the 71st session of United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 20, 2016.
JEWEL SAMAD
AFP/Getty Images
The traffic was busy in and out of the crowded gas pump area at the Kangaroo convenience store in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street, Raleigh, Tuesday morning, September 20, 2016. The Triangle continues in the search for a steady supply of gasoline for local motorists after a breach in the Colonial Pipeline in Alabama almost two weeks ago.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
A friar walks down the steps while a rabbi delivers his speech during the closing event of an inter-religious prayer gathering, in front of the Basilica of St. Francis, Assisi, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. War refugees and leaders and representatives of several religions, including Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and others, joined Pope Francis Tuesday in a day of prayer for peace in Assisi, the hometown of St. Francis, who preached tolerance and gentleness.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP
A view of ash spewed by the Turrialba volcano in Cartago, 35 Km east of San Jose, on September 20, 2016. The Costa Rican authorities suspended operations at the country's main airport Monday after the nearby Turrialba volcano erupted, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky. Turrialba erupted twice Monday, first at dawn and again just before noon. The second eruption sent an ash cloud 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) into the air.
EZEQUIEL BECERRA
AFP/Getty Images
A man walks with his cattle in a paddy field in Jakhalabandha, east of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. More than 70 percent of India's 1.25 billion citizens engage in agriculture.
Anupam Nath
AP
Students from the University of the Witwatersrand clash with university security guards during a demonstration against university fee hikes, on September 20, 2016, in Johannesburg. South African students and campus security guards clashed in Johannesburg on September 20, hurling rocks at each other as demonstrations over higher fees turned violent, a day after the government said that next year's fee hikes would be capped at eight percent, prompting protests on several campuses across the country. Student groups last year secured a zero percent fee increase after weeks of demonstrations rocked the government, and had demanded a freeze on all fees until a commission into university funding was complete.
MUJAHID SAFODIEN
AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis prays together with Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby, left, and Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I , center, in the St Francis basilica in Assisi on September 20, 2016. Pope Francis denounced those who wage war in the name of God, as he met faith leaders and victims of war to discuss growing religious fanaticism and escalating violence around the world. The annual World Day of Prayer event, established by John Paul II 30 years ago and held in the medieval town in central Italy, aims to combat the persecution of peoples for their faiths and extremism dressed up as religion.
TIZIANA FABI
AFP/Getty Images
Pakistani fishermen weave net for fishing in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. The fishing industry plays a vital role in the economy of Pakistan.
Shakil Adil
AP
New Yorkers pass a shattered storefront window on W. 23rd St. in Manhattan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in New York. The window was hit by shrapnel from the bomb that exploded across the street Saturday evening. An Afghan immigrant wanted in the bombings was captured Monday after being wounded in a gun battle with police.
Mark Lennihan
AP
Palestinian students march during sunset in a display of their military skills at Al-Rebat College for Law and Police Science in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Al-Rebat College for Law and Police Science was established by the Hamas government in 2009. The college has some 200 students who study for four years to join the security forces in Gaza strip.
Adel Hana
AP
The Glass Carriage carrying Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima is seen through a stained-glass window of the Knight's Hall prior to the King's speech outlining the Dutch government's budget plans for the year ahead in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.
Peter Dejong
AP
Security guards from the University of the Witwatersrand pelt with stones students during clashes at a demonstration against university fee hikes, on September 20, 2016 in Johannesburg. South African students and campus security guards clashed in Johannesburg on September 20, hurling rocks at each other as demonstrations over higher fees turned violent, a day after the government said that next year's fee hikes would be capped at eight percent, prompting protests on several campuses across the country. Student groups last year secured a zero percent fee increase after weeks of demonstrations rocked the government, and had demanded a freeze on all fees until a commission into university funding was complete.
MUJAHID SAFODIEN
AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers restrain a Palestinian man as troops try to arrest him in the flashpoint city of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on September 20,2016. The man was named by family members, who witnessed his arrest, as Mohammed al-Kawasmi, 30, whom they said suffers from psychological troubles. Earlier in the day, a Palestinian teenager tried to stab an Israeli soldier near Hebron before being shot dead, officials said, the latest death in a flare-up of violence.
HAZEM BADER
AFP/Getty Images
Indian relatives of army soldier Sunil Kumar Vidyarthi, who died in a gunbattle in Indian-administered Kashmir, react during the last rites at his funeral in his hometown of Gaya on September 20, 2016. Eighteen soldiers died in a deadly raid on an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir on September 18 in the worst attack of its kind to hit the divided Himalayan region in more than a decade. New Delhi blamed the raid on Pakistan-based militants, increasing hostility between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
STR
AFP/Getty Images
A Pakistani carpenter works on a fishing boat at the harbor of Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. The fishing industry plays a vital role in the economy of Pakistan.
Shakil Adil
AP
A general view shows rubbish bags piled up on the side of the road in the Jdeideh neighborhood, north of Beirut, Lebanon, on September 20, 2016.
JOSEPH EID
AFP/Getty Images
A worker cleans an arch that is part of a large floral display under construction on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. The display is being built in commemoration of China's National Day, which falls on Oct. 1.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP
A man inspects his house ahead of an eviction by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. The city government plans to clear a section of land at a slum area along Ciliwung River from houses and relocate its residence to subsidized apartments as part of an effort to increase the percentage of open green spaces in the capital.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP
A windsurfer glides along Saratoga Lake on a late-summer afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Mike Groll
AP
Shenandoah University physical therapy student Cal Tracy found a peaceful place to study when he tied his hammock between two trees in nearby Jim Barnett Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2012 in Winchester, Va.
SCOTT MASON
The Winchester Star/AP