We'll be there

When former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth is released from prison in 2018, his son, Chancellor Lee Adams and his grandmother Saundra Adams will be waiting.
Jeff Siner

Local

CMPD Chief urges community to work with the agency

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney appeared before a city council committee Oct. 20 to update members on how the agency is addressing community demands after a fatal police shooting. he urged the community to "help us get the work done." By Adam Bell abell@charlotteobserver.com

Local

How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

A small team of Central Division Detectives is credited with identifying and charging approximately 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Charlotte last month after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Hear them explain how they made the cases.

Editor's Choice Videos