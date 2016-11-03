Billy Graham at 98

Billy Graham will celebrate his 98th birthday Nov. 7, 2016. The world-famous evangelist, was born in 1918 on a dairy farm in Charlotte.
Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

Ivanka Trump made a brief appearance and speech Wednesday at the Mecklenburg County GOP headquarters on Park Rd. in Charlotte and took photos with supporters.

Elyse Kopecky and Shalane Flanagan

Here's Elyse Kopecky and Shalane Flanagan, co-authors of "Run Fast, Eat Slow," during their book tour stop in Charlotte on Tuesday. Kopecky (a trained chef and Providence Day school alumna) had just arrived after a long flight from Oregon; Flanagan (a four-time Olympian and America's top female marathoner) had just finished running the 5K cross-country course at McAlpine Creek Park with a big crowd of supporters. Wish we had gotten video of the reactions pre-run, when Flanagan announced they were going to do an "easy" 8-minute pace...!

