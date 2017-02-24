Teen talked of killing in the name of ISIS. But the question remains, why?

0:46 Will self-driving cars kill transit as we know it Pause

0:37 Uptown calm Thursday morning; damage from Charlotte police protests evident

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

0:48 Republic Services

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

1:18 NASCAR's William Byron prepares for Xfinity Series season

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:50 UNC Charlotte students, staff share ideas at safety forum