‘This ain’t Berkeley, you’re in Dixieland’: Activists clash over ‘Confederate Memorial Day’ event in NC

An Alamance County group clashed with another activist group at a planned a “Confederate Memorial Day” event in Graham on Saturday.The Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC) group held the event in response to “attacks and destruction of Southern symbols in other cities and states.” Denice Freeman/Facebook