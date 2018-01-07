Shia Yearwood, 24, saw a business opportunity when people complimented her hair in her Mecklenburg County mugshot.
This woman’s mugshot got compliments, so she turned it into an ad for her business

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

When Shia Yearwood was arrested and charged with violating a domestic protective order in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday, it seemed like a rough start to the new year.

Twitter account @CharlotteMugs shared her mugshot, and it attracted some attention.

“Okay but who did her hair?” Twitter user @daleeshish asked.

“Me,” Yearwood replied.

Yearwood retweeted the mugshot on Thursday, promoting her hairstyling business with the hashtag #BraidsByShia.

Her tweet had more than 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes by Sunday afternoon.

Yearwood kept up a conversation with potential customers in the tweet’s replies, answering questions about cost and styles and discussing when she would be available for appointments.

“I would just like to say I do appreciate the internet for the laughs and the new clients,” she tweeted on Saturday. “Lol turn negatives into positives all 2018.”

On Twitter, Yearwood said the criminal charge has to do with a child custody case. She lives in Charlotte, according to jail records.

