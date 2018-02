More Videos

1:20 When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

2:39 George and Laura Bush with Billy Graham at visitation

1:09 Here's what Franklin Graham had to say to the people of North Carolina at his father's visitation

2:38 President George W. Bush arrives at Graham Library

2:10 Billy Graham admirers speak of inspiration and wanting to follow his example

0:35 NC man shot, killed while streaming himself on Facebook live

3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

6:49 President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading "love and hope"

1:18 Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham

1:22 Victim called out accused killer on Facebook before streaming his own murder

1:15 Victim called out his killer before streaming his own death on Facebook Live. Here's what he said.