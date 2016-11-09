Thanksgiving Quiz: Win a $25 Amazon.com Gift Card!

0:46 Richard Burr wins Pause

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:27 U.S. Rep. Alma Adams gives victory speech

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives Chevy racecar on Charlotte streets

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

2:02 One Charlotte

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans