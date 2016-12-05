News
Sports
Entertainment
Real Estate
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Digital Edition
News
News
Local
Crime
Databases
Education
Election
Politics
Nation/World
Special Reports
Columnists
Campaign Tracker
Retro Charlotte
Your Schools
Mark Washburn
All Blogs & Columns
Sports
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
That's Racin'
High Schools
College Sports
Charlotte Knights/MLB
Other Sports
Blogs & Columnists
Inside the Panthers
Inside the NBA
Prep Insiders
Scott Says
All Blogs & Columns
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Banking
ShopTalk
Top Workplaces
National Business
Bank Watch
What's in Store
Development
Earth and Energy
All Blogs & Columns
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
Health & Family
Home & Garden
CLT Style
Travel
Living Here Guide
Deal Diva
Everyday Angels
Blogs & Columnists
I'll Bite
Karen Garloch
Kathleen Purvis
All Blogs & Columns
Entertainment
Entertainment
Events
Movie News & Reviews
Restaurants
Music/Nightlife
Television
Books
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Media Scene
Blogs & Columnists
Helen Schwab
Sound Bites
Lawrence Toppman
All Blogs & Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Kevin Siers
Letters
Submit a Letter
Viewpoint
All Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columnists
O-Pinion
You Write The Caption
Taylor Batten
Eric Frazier
Peter St. Onge
Celebrations
Obituaries
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Rentals
Classifieds
Local Deals
Place an ad
MomsCharlotte
Carolina Bride Magazine
Lake Norman Magazine
South Park Magazine
Contests & Promotions
December 5, 2016 1:29 PM
Win a BLU-RAY™ Combo Pack of KUBO and the TWO STRINGS!
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
i
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Contests & Promotions
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:54
Russell Wilson on how key return of center Justin Britt was to Seahawks' offense
Pause
1:53
Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
3:01
DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death
0:52
March for Love
2:10
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Previewing Sunday's NFL game
0:31
What is a concussion?
0:41
Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting
1:05
Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries
0:57
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart
0:43
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
13 hours ago
Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code
3:13
13 hours ago
Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code
2:18
an hour ago
Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper
3:25
4 hours ago
Fashion designer Aubrey Busek
View more video
Contests & Promotions
Win a BLU-RAY™ Combo Pack of KUBO and the TWO STRINGS!
Win Passes to FENCES!
Win an ELENA OF AVALOR DVD!
Holiday Movie Quiz: Win a $75 Target Gift Card!
12 Days of Christmas Contest!
Entertainment Videos
Comments