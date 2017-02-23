Win Passes to SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE!

0:33 East Charlotte house fire Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

2:00 PRP and stem cell therapy gains popularity in Charlotte

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump