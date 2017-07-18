Contests & Promotions

July 18, 2017 11:57 AM

Win a Fitbit Ultra!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing

12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing 2:52

12-year-old dancing violinist is mesmerizing
Johnny Fly turns away from the online store 1:12

Johnny Fly turns away from the online store
Bailey Park Disc Golf Glow League 1:57

Bailey Park Disc Golf Glow League

View More Video