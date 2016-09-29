Big winners at the IBMA awards include Flatt Lonesome, Earls of Leicester

3:04 Mary Deissler, the new director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Pause

3:32 Breakin' Convention

2:35 Watch the trailer for 'Storks'

2:02 Watch the trailer for 'The Magnificent Seven'

1:48 Watch the trailer for Max Rose

2:32 'Bridget Jones' Baby': Still as charming?

2:32 'Snowden:' hero or traitor? Will the movie help you decide?

0:36 Actor's Theatre of Charlotte gets a new home

0:30 Yiasou Greek Festival flash mob

1:17 Cornelius dedicates 9/11 monument