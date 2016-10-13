Your guide to entertainment in Charlotte this week

Friday
Music
Charlotte Symphony: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2
8 p.m. (also Saturday). Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $25.50 and up. www.blumenthalarts.org.
In a rare Charlotte appearance, Van Cliburn’s Steinway CD 375 will be played by Cliburn medalist Benedetto Lupo. Works performed will include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Totentanz, and Ligeti’s Concert Romanesc.
Festival
Pineville Fall Fest
6-10 p.m. (also 10 a.m.-10 p.m.). Pineville Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive, Pineville. Free (but there’s a charge for carnival rides). www.pinevillenc.gov.
The annual festival offers family fun, music, rides, food, arts and crafts, a local student art show, a pie-eating contest at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, and entertainment by Band of Oz, Mr. Nigel, Kenya Safari Acrobats and more.
Music
Charlotte Folk Society Gathering
7:30 p.m. Great Aunt Stella Center, 926 Elizabeth Ave. Free (donations appreciated). www.folksociety.org.
The featured performers are Alice Gerrard & the Piedmont Melody Makers, a N.C.-grown quartet. Gerrard is perhaps best-known for her collaboration with Appalachian singer Hazel Dickens in the 1960s and ’70s, though she was nominated for a 2015 Grammy for Best Folk Album for her solo recording of “Follow the Music.”
Saturday
Activity
Biketoberfest
Noon -5 p.m. Triple C Brewing, 2900 Griffith St. $10-$30. www.sustaincharlotte.org/biketoberfest.
Participants will bike, walk and/or ride transit to a variety of destinations in Center City, Wesley Heights and South End during Sustain Charlotte’s second annual event. The more stamps collected in your Biketoberfest Passport, the more chances to win cool prizes. At 6 p.m., there will be an after-party with live music, a raffle, food trucks and more.
Festival
Carolinas WordFest
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Various locations uptown, including First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. Free. www.carolinaswordfest.com.
Poets, novelists, screenwriters, playwrights, comedy writers, lyricists and storytellers will inspire writers and readers alike. Children’s and young adult activities will be hosted from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at First Ward Park and ImaginOn (300 E. 7th St.); the festival concludes with spoken-word poetry and readings from selected plays for more mature audiences at 7 p.m. at Spirit Square’s Knight Gallery (345 N. College St.).
Festival
LGBTQ Fall Fest
Noon-8 p.m. Charlotte Open Air Market, 5471 Central Ave. Free. www.creativityforms.com/facts.
The inaugural festival of fun, love and unity will feature vendors, artists, food trucks, music, performances, games and activities for both children and adults.
Festival
Tour des Trees
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Latta Park, 601 E. Park Ave. Free. www.stihltourdestrees.org.
The annual weeklong, 500- to 600-mile cycling adventure is the primary public outreach and engagement event of the Tree Research and Education Endowment Fund. Celebrate with the cyclists (who are scheduled to arrive at 11:30 a.m.) with a tree-planting ceremony, vendors, and seedling and book giveaways.
Sunday
Festival
Hola Charlotte Festival
Noon-7 p.m. Tryon Street between Trade and 7th streets. Free. www.sustaincharlotte.org/biketoberfest.
The fifth annual event (rescheduled from Oct. 1) celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture with live Latin music and cultural performances, a Latin American Cultural Village with 15 countries represented, educational activities for children, and authentic Latin foods.
Music
Ciompi Quartet
3 p.m. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. $15 for adults, $10 for ages 24 and younger, free for kids 11 and younger. www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Duke University’s string quartet in residence, The Ciompi Quartet, performs compositions by Mozart and Haydn, as well as transcriptions of Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, and St. Anne’s Prelude and Fugue.
Activity
Antique Tractor Show and Tractor Pull
10 a.m.-5 p.m. (also 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday). Hodges Family Farm, 3900 Rocky River Road. Free (but parking is $5). www.stumptowntractor.com.
The 16th annual event – presented by the Stumptown Tractor Club – features an antique stock tractor pull, a super stock pull, a modified pull and a 4WD truck pull. Attendees also can observe various demonstrations and hands-on exhibits such as a hay press, sawmill, corn shredder, steam engine and more.
Week ahead
Discussion
‘Slinging Mud: Bumper Stickers as Political Weapons’
Tue 10.18 6 p.m. Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive. Free. www.charlottemuseum.org.
When The Charlotte Observer closed its building at 600 S. Tryon St. this year, the Charlotte Museum of History rescued three large glass panels that hung in the newsroom, each covered with decades of bumper stickers – most of them from North Carolina and many political in nature. The museum hosts a panel discussion about the history of these bumper stickers featuring four veteran journalists: Tim Funk, Jim Morrill, Mary Newsom and Ed Williams.
Performance
Henry Rollins
Tue 10.18 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $20 and up. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Rollins is an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist, TV show host and comedian – to name a few things outside of music. He’s toured the world as a spoken-word artist and frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag. In 2014, Rollins received the Ray Bradbury Creativity Award for his lifelong contribution to the arts.
Music
‘The Barber of Seville’ Student Night at the Opera
Thu 10.20 7 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $15 for adults, $10 for students. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Join an operatic quest for love filled with gossip, laughs and melodies you’re sure to recognize in this classic from Rossini. Student Night is the final dress rehearsal, and open to K-12 students and their families and chaperones. There’s be pre-rehearsal performances by young singers and a Q&A with the opera’s stars.
Theater
‘Love Jones: The Musical’
Thu 10.20 7:30 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $45-$110. www.ovensauditorium.com.
The 1997 movie about a Chicago poet trying to decide whether he’s serious about a photographer has become a stage play with music. The tour stars Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michele, Marsha Ambrosius, MC Lyte, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn.
Magic
The Illusionists
Fri 10.21 8 p.m. (also 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 23). Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $29.50-$99.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Seven magicians – all male, all hip, mostly young – return to Charlotte to perform the show that dazzled people at Knight Theater in January 2015. The piece, designed as a theatrical experience rather than a simple series of tricks, has moved to a venue twice as large, but they work with oversized video screens.
