Kanye West hospitalized after canceling national tour, reports say

Two days after cutting short his show in Sacramento, Calif., and on the same day the rest of his national tour was canceled, rapper Kanye West has been hospitalized for observation, according to NBC and TMZ.
West, 39, was taken by paramedics to the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to both reports. TMZ reported West was suffering from “severe sleep deprivation” and had to be restrained as he was transported to UCLA Medical Center. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities said West had agreed to seek medical treatment.
West had been scheduled to play in Fresno, Calif., on Tuesday night as part of his Saint Pablo Tour, but the tour was canceled Monday.
On Saturday night, West performed two songs and then went on a 30-minute rant before stopping his show in Sacramento. West attacked fellow hip-hop stars Jay-Z and Beyoncé during his rant.
West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian, has found a way to stay in the headlines since the release of his 2004 debut album “The College Dropout.”
He has feuded with Taylor Swift and said former President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about black people” during a TV fundraiser for Hurricane Katrina victims.
Just last week, West — who said he is considering a presidential run in 2020 — said he would have voted for Republican nominee Donald Trump if he had voted in the election.
