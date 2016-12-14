Abby Corrigan as Gertrude McFuzz

Abby Corrigan as Gertrude McFuzz in Seussical The Musical.
Education

LeUyen Pham reads to kids

As part of EpicFest about 40 second graders at Westerly Hills Elementary got to experience the storytelling and artist skills of LeUyen Pham who has written more than 80 books for children.

Latest News

Elyse Kopecky and Shalane Flanagan

Here's Elyse Kopecky and Shalane Flanagan, co-authors of "Run Fast, Eat Slow," during their book tour stop in Charlotte on Tuesday. Kopecky (a trained chef and Providence Day school alumna) had just arrived after a long flight from Oregon; Flanagan (a four-time Olympian and America's top female marathoner) had just finished running the 5K cross-country course at McAlpine Creek Park with a big crowd of supporters. Wish we had gotten video of the reactions pre-run, when Flanagan announced they were going to do an "easy" 8-minute pace...!

Entertainment

Home opener for the Honeybees

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.

Local Arts

Belmont Abbey's Simon Donoghue

Belmont Abbey's Simon Donoghue has been an actor and performer for decades in Charlotte theater. He runs the Belmont Abbey College theater program where he is currently directing Henry IV, Part 1.

