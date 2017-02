Madisyn Shipman is a rising star

Madisyn Shipman talks about how she landed roles, such as playing Kenzie Bell in the Nickelodeon sitcom "Game Shakers," about North Carolina, (she and her family lived in Kings Mountain, North Carolina until she was 6) and about landing roles on "Saturday Night Live," "Sesame Street" and Broadway all before the age of 8. She's 14 now and wants to be a neurosurgeon or a musician when she grows up.