Gallery: Game of Thrones Concert Experience

A violinist performs during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Conductor Djawadi welcomes audience members to the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Audience members listen to the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A soloist performs during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A musician performs at the beginning of the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Musicians perform during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Musicians perform during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A musician smiles as she looks out onto the audience during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A violinist is rim lit as a covering lowers during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A soloist performs during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A musician performs as large video screens project images during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages with the King's Landing stage featuring Djawadi as conductor with an orchestra and choir.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A violinist performs on the King's Landing stage during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Large video boards project images as beams of light highlight the King's Landing stage and audience during the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The concert contained multiple stages.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com