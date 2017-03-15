Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Is it time for the Charlotte Wine & Food Weekend already? Tickets are on sale now for Big Bottles & Blues April 21 and for the April 20 wine-pairing dinners at some of the city’s best restaurants, including Bonterra, Corkbuzz, Customshop and more. A few have already sold out, so you’d better get on it. Find the details and prices at charlottewineandfood.org. – KP
▪ The Third Place is the place tonight to hear Sherrills Ford poet Kelly DeMaegd read at the Third Friday Reading Series, 1609 E. Fifth St., Caldwell Presbyterian Church basement. 7 p.m. Free. – DP
▪ Charlotte Youth Ballet, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, does “Coppelia” this weekend as its spring production at Halton Theatre. Leo Delibes’ music enlivens this story about a villager who becomes infatuated with a life-sized doll invented by a weird professor. Shows are at 10 a.m. today, 1:30 and 5:30 Saturday and 2:30 Sunday. – LT
▪ Sadly, “A Raisin in the Sun” – the first widely embraced play to examine racism in American cities – remains painfully timely today. Theatre Charlotte does Lorraine Hansberry’s masterpiece through April 2 at 501 Queens Road. – LT
▪ This will make some of us feel old: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” came out 50 years ago. The Charlotte Symphony Pops concert “Music of the Beatles” consists half of that album and half of other songs, and it’s at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Belk Theater. – LT
▪ City Lights (555 S. McDowell St., on the roof of Le Meridien) will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Sham-ROCK at City Lights party at 7 p.m. The event will feature small bites, live music, glowing green cocktails, and a new drink special every hour on the hour. Then on Saturday, Evoke (located in the same building) will provide a post-party pick-me-up during the Irish I Was Irish Recovery Brunch. Patrons can soothe hangovers with savory brunch dishes and green bloody marys from noon to 3 p.m. Registration: www.eventbrite.com. – CD
▪ The Bechtler Museum’s “Bechtler by Night” program returns, with Painting with Bob Ross sessions from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Admission to the museum is free after 5 p.m., so get there early to sign up for a painting session. www.bechtler.org. – CB
▪ The eighth annual Black and Blue, presented by Brawley’s Beverage, sold out online in just minutes. But you can still pre-party at Brawley’s Beverage (4620 Park Road) from 5-9 p.m., when owner Michael Brawley will pull out several special kegs (including the first GoodRoad CiderWorks keg outside the taproom) and also auction off a pair of tickets to Black and Blue 8, with the proceeds going to charity. – DH
▪ Live Nation has announced a parade of concert announcements in the past week and a half, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for five of them: Snoop Dogg at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (April 30); Paul Simon at CMCU Amphitheatre (June 6); My Morning Jacket at CMCU Amphitheatre (July 8); Ed Sheeran at Spectrum Center (Sept. 3); and Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy at PNC Music Pavilion (Sept. 15). www.livenation.com or 800-745-3000. – TJ
▪ Now in its 24th season, the uber-multicultural UniverSoul Circus returns to Charlotte for a run of shows at Old Eastland Mall (5471 Central Ave.) that ends Sunday. Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi of South Africa leads the acts, which include The Fresh Clownsss dance troupe and the Mighty Motor Cycle Madness Biker Team. www.universoulcircus.com. – TJ
Saturday
▪ The film, “Reflections in a Golden Eye,” based on the novel by Carson McCullers, in partnership with Charlotte Film Society and Charlottte Mecklenburg Public Library, 310 N. Tryon. 2 p.m. Free. – DP
▪ Two concerts, nine dance companies, the intimate space of Duke Energy Theatre – there’s much to like about Charlotte Dance Festival’s “Dance Charlotte” gigs at 3 and 8 p.m. Save 25 per cent and buy a $30 ticket to both shows, which are anchored by the CDF Repertory Ensemble/Daniel Gwirtzman grouping. – LT
▪ In “Women Playing Hamlet,” a young actress lands the role of the doubting Dane and encounters comic obstacles everywhere. Donna Scott Productions and Chickspeare team for this all-female production of William Missouri Downs’ play, which runs through March 25 at Charlotte Art League. – LT
▪ Take part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Charlotte Goes Green festival, uptown between Tryon and 3rd Streets, starting 11 a.m. It’ll be a combination of flags, floats and pipe band music. Free. – CB
▪ Lovers of all things Hello Kitty will squeal when they see the nationally known Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Northlake Mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. by the mall’s entrance one, featuring snacks and goodies featurning the iconic cat. It’s been popular since its debut at Hello Kitty Con in 2014. – CB
▪ Heirloom has two ways to fill your hours (and your stomach). On Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., they’ve got a St. Patrick’s cocktail class from 1-3 p.m., featuring Great Wagon Road Distillery liquors paired with small plates. On Sunday night, the vegans get a little love with a four-course vegan tasting cooked by Terra Flora Foods chef Brian Williams and Heirloom’s Clark Barlowe for $45, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both are $45. 704-595-7710. – KP
Sunday
▪ There can never be enough Mozart in the world, but the Providence Chamber Music Series will aid the cause at 7 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church. Hornist Andrew Fierova and clarinetist Allan Rosenfeld will head the quintets for horn and clarinet. Free; donations accepted. – LT
Monday
▪ As Americans debate whether to strengthen borders, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra knocks them down. A free, 45-minute “Music Without Borders” concert at noon in the Knight Theater lobby includes a piece by Charlotte-trained pianist and Syrian-American Malek Jandali, works by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce, and selections by Jewish composers performed in the Terezin concentration camp during the Holocaust. – LT
Wednesday
▪ Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan stops at The Fillmore Charlotte at 7 p.m. to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut album, “No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls,” which was its first in a string of frat humor titles that became mainstream post-Blink 182 (one of the group’s early mentors). While shades of maturity revealed themselves over the past decade and half, the group is still having fun making crass jokes and being outrageous. – CD
▪ Charlotte’s own Irene Blair Honeycutt reads her poetry at Waterbean Poetry Night, Waterbean Coffee #2 ,Huntersvillle. 7 p.m. Free. – DP
▪ On Q’s best-known production, “Miles & Coltrane: Blue,” gets reprised through April 1 at Duke Energy Theatre. Sultan Omar El-Amin and Quentin Talley return to play jazz greats Miles Davis and John Coltrane in the 1950s, in an updated version of the show written by the slam poets of Concrete Generation.. – LT
Thursday
▪ Pat Conroy lives again? Not exactly. It’s a re-run, but it’s the best of the best of D.G. Martin’s N.C. Bookwatch interviews. 5 p.m. UNC-TV. – DP
▪ Welcome home former N.C. Governor James Martin, who will talk about his book, “Revelation through Science,” at Park Road Books. 7 p.m. Free. (The guv has a PhD in chemistry from Princeton). – DP
▪ Love that dish you ate at the Ritz-Carlton’s Kinship Lounge? Chef Juan Pablo de la Sota Riva will teach three Latin Flavors classes featuring best-sellers from Kinship. The first is from 6-9 p.m. and covers tomatillo salsa, jicama shell tacos with crab salad and sopes with chicken tinga. The others are April 27 and May 18. Classes are $125 and include a cocktail demo and free parking. Reservations: 704-547-2244. – KP
