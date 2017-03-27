Magician David Blaine will attempt new feats in one-of-a-kind show in Charlotte

And for his next trick, David Blaine will attempt to fill Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium with fans of his unique brand of illusions and stunts.
The 43-year-old magician – last seen attempting to catch a bullet in his mouth during his November special “Beyond Magic,” on ABC – will perform here on July 11 as part of his first-ever North American tour, announced Monday morning.
In a press release, Live Nation called Blaine’s new one-man show “an experiment in and of itself,” in which he’ll “push the limits and attempt new feats for the first time live in front of his audiences. No two shows will be exactly the same.”
Over the past two decades, Blaine’s nine primetime specials have depicted him enduring some presumably unendurable hardship, often in the middle of New York City. He’s been buried alive for a week; was encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days; stood atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in Manhattan’s Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net; and had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the Bojangles’ Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
For more information, visit www.davidblaine.com.
