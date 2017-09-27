Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 29-Oct. 5

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
The 27-time Grammy Award winner Alison Krauss and UK folk-pop singer-songwriter David Gray (best known for “Babylon” in the US) team up for a co-headlining tour. It’s a fitting pairing when you consider Krauss, who released her first solo album in 18 years with 2017’s “Windy City,” bounces between bluegrass and mainstream hits with Brad Paisley and Robert Plant. Gray’s varied work includes guesting with his brothers-in-law’s electronic group Orbital and working on his 2018 album with dance music producer Ben de Vries. 7:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion. $25-$125.
Stories Untold: A Communal Dinner at the Harvey B. Gantt Center features keynote speaker Joseph McGill, founder and executive director of the Slave Dwelling Project. McGill will focus on historic preservation and how it relates to slavery and the South’s existing slave dwellings (which the project aims to preserve). His talk is followed by dinner and group discussions. $40.
“Wet Paint” opens, the first show from Goodyear Arts in its new Camp North End space, with a free event 6-9 p.m. Look for more than 30 Charlotte-based artists showing work that has all been made this year (hence the title), plus live music and vendors offering beer (Petty Thieves and Birdsong), tamales (The Masa Casa) and King of Pops treats.
Saturday
Three weeks before the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” its Lollipops children’s series presents The Musical World of Harry Potter for much younger Gryffindors and Ravenclaws. The performance cover “Sorcerer’s Stone,” as well as “The Chamber of Secrets” and “The Prisoner of Azkaban.” 11 a.m. Knight Theater. $14-$24.
This is the last day to catch Susan McAlister’s beautiful show, “Natural Patterns,” at Hidell Brooks. Working in paint, wax, graphite and more, McAlister focuses her attention on the patterns and rhythms of nature. Her abstractions aim to depict her love of the land, specifically her homes away from home: South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Virginia’s Hunt Country, and Montana’s Ruby River Valley. Also on view are works by Kate Long Stevenson.
It’s not Tuesday, but the AvidXchange Music Factory goes taco loco for its Taco Lucha Festival where local food trucks and restaurants duke it out for the title of best taco, while Mexican luchadores fight it out in the wrestling ring between live music from the Spin Doctors, Amigo and Uphonik. Samples from forty craft breweries are on tap as is a margarita bar. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. VIP $55 with 12:30 p.m. entry. $35 for 2 p.m. entry.
Sunday
Having wrapped the first season of his NBC family sitcom “Marlon,” Marlon Wayans returns to the Comedy Zone for four stand-up performances Sunday and Monday. Like his siblings, Wayans first came to fame on “In Living Colour,” but has since co-headlined “The Wayans Brothers,” “White Chicks,” the “Scary Movie” franchise, and most recently starred in the send-up “Fifty Shades of Black.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Monday. $35-$45.
Tuesday
Broadway’s “Finding Neverland” sails into Belk Theater for a six-day run marking its local debut. Based on the Oscar-winning Johnny Depp film, “Neverland” explores the inspiration behind “Peter Pan.” It was declared the best musical of the year by NPR and won Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $29.50-$94.50.
Wednesday
The Zac Brown Band remains true to its Georgia roots, toggling between arena-filling country and old school Southern rock, and dodging pop-country by an inch. It returns to PNC Music Pavilion with one of Rolling Stone’s recent Artists to Watch, Caroline Jones, and songwriter Darrell Scott. $34.50-$64.50.
Charlotte East presents Taste of the World, a tour of some of the area’s international restaurants, from Woodlands’ Indian and Nepalese vegetarian menu to the Irish fare at Plaza-Midwood’s The Workman’s Friend. Each guest hits tastings at three of the 25 eateries, followed by coffee and dessert at the Charlotte Museum of History. 4:30 p.m. registration and reception at the museum; 6 p.m. departure to restaurants. $46.
Thursday
Elsa and Anne return to Spectrum Center for a four-day, eight-show run of Disney on Ice Presents Frozen. Last year’s tour, which included a variety of characters from “Mulan” to “Toy Story,” just touched on the ever-popular winter fairytale. So it’s no surprise this entire production is devoted to Disney’s biggest hit in years. $19-$121.
Comments