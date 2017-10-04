How this Charlotte dad quit his IT job and now makes $100K a year playing video games

More Videos 2:30 The Life of a Professional Gamer Pause 9:50 Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz 2:53 How to Make Money Playing Video Games 0:50 Here's what Uptown Charlotte looks like from inside a NASCAR racecar 1:14 NASCAR invades Uptown Charlotte in advance of big race 5:51 Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future 6:55 Sen. Elizabeth Warren grills Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should be fired' 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 2:30 Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Life of a Professional Gamer Tim MacRae, also known as Timmac, plays Grand Theft Auto and other games as a career. What's that like? He tells us. Tim MacRae, also known as Timmac, plays Grand Theft Auto and other games as a career. What's that like? He tells us. Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer

