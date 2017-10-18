Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | October 20-26

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
The Goodguys Pennzoil 24th Southeastern Nationals car show brings more than 2,500 classic, custom pre-1972 cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some of the cars have been modified with eye-popping paint schemes and altered body work. In addition to the cars, there’s also AutoCross racing in the infield, live music, food and a Kid Zone, where children can make their own model cars to take home. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. $20; ages 7 to 12 $6; 6 and younger free.
Cabarrus Arena in Concord hosts the 37th Annual Christmas Made in the South Friday through Sunday with more than 300 craftspeople and artisans demonstrating crafts and selling wares – from clay sculpture to jewelry, clothing to decorations, and food. 10 a.m.-6 p.m Friday-Saturday, 11 a..m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $7; 12 and younger free.
During its two-season run in the early ’60s, stars of “The Munsters” lived Halloween year-round. It’s still the busiest time of year for actor Butch Patrick, who played Lily and Herman’s son Eddie Munster. Patrick will make multiple appearances in town this weekend with the iconic vehicles from the series, the Munster Koach and Drag-u-la: at Halloween Express Huntersville (9751 Sam Furr Road) from 4-7 p.m. Friday, at the Belmont BooFest (at Stowe Park in downtown) from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, and 8-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday at The Haunted Mill (6325 Wilkinson Blvd. in Belmont).
The Duke Mansion (400 Hermitage Road) gets lit – literally – when the historic 100-year-old Myers Park home-turned-B&B lights up like a classy mid-’90s rave for the Duke Mansion Glow Party. Guests should come decked out in all-white or day-glow. The annual fundraiser includes blacklight dancing; oversized outdoor games and dance-themed video games; neon face-painting; glow servers; a silent auction; and a colorful menu that includes a gooey grilled cheese station (with toppings like apple, fried green tomatoes and bacon), pulled pork steamed buns with mirin BBQ sauce, and a neon donut wall. 8 p.m. $75.
Comedian Arsenio Hall returns to The Comedy Zone for four stand-up shows, during which the some-time talk show host and “Celebrity Apprentice” Season 5 winner likely will shed some light on his time in Trump Towers and share topical and personal stories. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $25-$35.
Saturday
The Piedmont Culinary Guild presents its 5th Annual Carved event, a pumpkin carving competition that pits PCG chefs against each other as well as amateur carvers who want to throw their own killer finished pumpkin into the ring – metaphorically, of course. Winners will be crowned in pro, adult, kids, people’s choice and overall categories. But pumpkin isn’t the only thing on the menu. Carved is also a pig-picking festival with vendors, live music and kids activities. Lenny Boy Brewing Co. (3000 S. Tryon St.). 3-6 p.m. $20 (pork plate included with admission); $10 for ages 7-12; 6 and younger free.
A free family-friendly, day-long festival, the Bla/Alt Music Festival at Camp North End (1824 Statesville Ave.) aims the spotlight at often-overlooked black musicians in alternative music, with performances by organizer Leanna Eden and the Garden of…; fellow Charlotteans Lofidels, the Business People, Favelas, Blu House, Chocala, and Nige Hood & the Folk Rap Band; Greensboro’s Sunqueen Kelcey; Winston-Salem’s Foxture; and Philly’s Johnny Popcorn. Noon-11 p.m.
An Evening With David Sedaris brings the humorist author and Western Carolina alum to Ovens Auditorium for a book signing and reading that features selections from his recent book “Theft By Finding” (a collection of the diary entries that inspired his personal essays), as well as upcoming work. 8 p.m. $45-$55.
Sunday
After it’s first-ever Charlotte show was cancelled due to thunder and lightning, Austin’s favorite alt-rock veteran Spoon is back for round two. This time, it’s under cover: inside The Fillmore. The make-up show no longer boasts openers New Pornographers (who’ve yet to play a proper Charlotte show); instead, local trio Late Bloomer assumes the warm-up slot. 8 p.m. $29.50.
Tuesday
Catboy, Owlette and Gekko jump, swing and leap into Ovens Auditorium for the Disney Junior series’ first stage show: PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero. The trio tries to outwit, out-flip and out-fly foes Night Ninja, Romeo and Luna Girl, as the super-sized characters come to life on stage. 6 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Comments