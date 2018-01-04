Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 5-11

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
The African Children’s Choir has three area concerts this week, beginning Friday at Arlington Baptist Church in Charlotte. The concerts feature choir members from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa and Ghana, singing spirituals, gospel and children’s songs. They’ve performed for Queen Elizabeth II and with artists such as Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey. Other performances include Wednesday at Concord’s New Life Baptist Church and Friday, Jan. 12, at Blair Road United Methodist Church in Mint Hill. Free. Donations accepted. All shows 7 p.m.
While there’s no doubt which of Vivaldi’s seasons we’re experiencing this week, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra reminds us of the fruitful spring, sweltering summer, and crisp fall to come and captures the current chill during its Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” concert. The piece concludes CSO performing with conductor and violinist Aisslinn Nosky leading the orchestra through Bach’s “Violin Concerto No. 1”; Telemann’s “Suite from Don Quixote”; and Mendelssohn’s “Sinfonia No. 1.” $41-$188, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Belk Theater.
A small business owner and father of seven from the small town of Millen, Georgia, may seem an unlikely candidate for stand-up comedy, but with an online following in the millions, comedian Kountry Wayne is proving family-friendly, internet-based comedy can compete with more traditional forms. The internet sensation whose real name is Wayne Colley continues a four-night stand at Comedy Zone with shows at 7:30 and 9:45 Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. $30/$50 VIP.
Saturday
The end of the holiday season is nigh as the twelfth day of Christmas brings its own traditions. Levine Museum of the New South marks the occasion with its Dia de Reyes/Three Kings Day celebration, including music, art, dance, food and other family-friendly activities. The Spanish and Latin American holiday commemorates the journey of the three wise men in the Christmas story. Las Delicias Bakery will serve hot chocolate and King’s Bread during the festivities. Admission is half-price that day as well. 2 to 4 p.m. $4 for adults. $2 for children ages 6-18, and free for 5 and younger.
Historic Holidays at Hezekiah House closes out its holiday season with its Traditional Twelfth Night Celebration at the Charlotte Museum of History. Visitors can tour the historic Hezekiah Walker home by candlelight, led by guides in period costumes. Walker’s barn turns bar – Captain James Jack’s Tavern actually, which will serve both warm non-alcoholic apple cider and hard cider with Twelfth Night cake. Other activities include live music, caroling around the bonfire, crowning the Twelfth Night queen or king, playing colonial games, and toasting fruit trees to ensure a prosperous new year. Free. 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Need a laugh? Local comedy troupes Charlotte Comedy Theater, Now are the Foxes, Improv Charlotte and Acting Out Studio join forces to highlight the city’s growing improv scene with Queen City Improv Room. Featuring long and short-form styles, the collaboration offers a peak into some of the funniest folks in Charlotte’s comedy community. $9.32. 8 p.m. Stage Door Theater.
Turn back the clock 30-some years to when Donald Trump was a businessman denying political aspirations, and Tom Cruise was a fresh-faced kid on the rise, as Petra’s celebrates the decade of decadence with an Off the Wall Best of the`80s + Slow Wine Edition dance party. DJ Justice and Aking will spin actual vinyl, featuring hits from Sheila E., Lisa Lisa, Schoolly D, MC Lyte, INXS and the Jets. So grab your DayGlo legwarmers and Aquanet and trek on over to Plaza-Midwood for a time jump. Forks and Boot food truck will be outside, serving Cajun and Creole fare Anne Rice would approve of. $5 before 11 p.m. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tuesday
“School of Rock: The Musical” knee-slides into Ovens Auditorium for a six-day, eight-show run. Based on the film starring Jack Black with “Book of Mormon,” with Rob Colletti assuming the rocker-turned-substitute-teacher role of Dewey Finn, the show features a new soundtrack by Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as original songs from the film. It also boasts actual kids actually rocking out on their instruments, live. $25-$94.50. Tuesday-Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Punk vocalist (Black Flag, Rollins Band), author, actor (“The Chase,” “Sons of Anarchy”), TV/radio host, world traveler and amateur photographer, Henry Rollins has done spoken word shows since the early ’90s. With “Henry Rollins – Travel Slideshow” he focuses on his travels to the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, South America and Antarctica. $19.50-$39.50/$59.50-$174.50 VIP. 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater.
Thursday
Actor and comedian Don “D.C.” Curry begins a three-night engagement at Comedy Zone. Curry is best known on screen as Uncle Elroy in the “Friday” sequels “Friday After Next” and “Next Friday.” He’s set to reprise the role in the upcoming followup “Last Friday,” with Ice Cube and John Witherspoon, but you can catch his stand-up now. $18.50-$22.50. 8 p.m. with additional shows at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 12 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
