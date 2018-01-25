Someone built this statue out of spare parts 400 years ago. Now the NC Museum of Art can finally take it apart.

2:31 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Pause

2:52 A symphony with a 'Hoedown' in it? Here's what that sounds like, by fiddler Mark O'Connor

2:53 How to Make Money Playing Video Games

2:30 The Life of a Professional Gamer

2:20 The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh is 'de-restoring' a Bacchus statue that dates back to at least the early 17th century

1:48 In Charlotte, dancing with the stars raises money for ballet and charities

1:10 It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

0:45 Tom Haberstroh gives suggestions on taking on the ALS Pepper Challenge

1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula