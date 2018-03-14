Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 16-22

Friday
▪ The Jazz Arts Initiative’s monthly Jazz Room concert series closes its 10th season with vocalist/trumpeter Jeremy Davenport’s tribute to the legendary Frank Sinatra. Davenport was plucked from music school in Manhattan by Wynton Marsalis and spent six years touring with Harry Connick Jr. He’ll do two sets each night. 6 and 8:15 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Stage Door Theater. $15-$20.
▪ March Madness is in full swing and Spectrum Center is hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games Friday and Sunday, respectively. Eight teams including UNC, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Virginia will face off Friday, with the winners moving to Sunday’s second round. Game times vary.
▪ Bechtler By Night’s Paint n’ Sip gives art lovers a chance to create their own mini masterpieces with the help of art instructors and an Irish cocktail. The museum will provide the canvas, tools and theme – Luck of the Irish – with $20 admission to either the 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. session. Other activities include bingo, gallery games, scavenger hunts, light appetizers, cash bar, and arts and crafts in the lobby. Free.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Charlotte’s Off Broadway presents its final Page to Stage Reading with two new works by Lauren Gunderson and Susan Lambert Hatem, read by a variety of local actors. Gunderson’s “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” is an edgy revenge comedy; Hatem’s “Confidence (And the Speech)” is explores gender in politics, presidential behavior and confidence. 6:30 and 8:45 p.m., respectively. Camp North End. Free.
▪ Comedian Aries Spears’s three-night return to The Comedy Zone continues, with four shows featuring the “Mad TV” vet who got his start on “A Different World” in the early ’90s. A gifted impersonator, Spears may be most recognizable from his role as Cuba Gooding Jr.’s brother in “Jerry MacGuire.” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $25-$30.
Saturday
▪ The Park Expo & Conference Center hosts the 2018 Regional Pokemon Championship, where trading card enthusiasts and videogamers compete for up to $50,000 in prizes and a chance to attend the world championships in Nashville this summer. Even if you aren’t playing, there are plenty of opportunities to geek out over all that is Pokemon. Check-in at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. $60 online registration.
▪ Historic Latta Plantation celebrates St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the two-day Latta Celtic Festival, which features live Celtic music, historic Celtic warriors and heritage demonstrations, children’s activities, traditional Irish cuisine and drinks, and vendors selling Celtic-themed gifts, crafts and art. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $9 adults, $8 seniors and students, 5 and under free.
Monday
▪ Deepak Chopra’s “The Future of Wellbeing” finds the medical expert drawing on his latest book, “The Healing Self,” in discussing the shift toward healthier life choices and habits and becoming more responsible for our own health. He’ll also touch on the cosmos, conscious evolution, science and technology and more during this educational, motivational talk. 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater. $25-$79.50/$140 VIP.
Tuesday
▪ For five consecutive nights, Booth Playhouse morphs into a Spanish nightclub as a cast of world-renowned dancers, singers, and instrumentalists perform traditional flamenco baile, toque, cante, and jaleo in Tablao Flamenco. Guests can choose cabaret-style tables or traditional theater seating. $19.50-$39.50/$54.50 VIP. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24.
Thursday
▪ New York Times columnist, author and commentator David Brooks examines “Character & the Social Fabric of American Democracy” during his talk, as guest of Myers Park Baptist Church. A best-selling author and professor at Yale University, Brooks will discuss morality, values and responsibility in the current political and social environment of modern-day America. 7 p.m. Ovens Auditorium. $47-$122/VIP.
Comments