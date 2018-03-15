'American Idol' contestant Johnny White is a celebrity in his hometown of Hickory

A epic weekend event started by Mosaic Live co-founders Tiffany Fant and Nakisa Glover, The Official Blackest Weekend Ever, held two private screenings for the Black Panther movie premiere on Friday and Saturday nights at Regal Cinemas Starlight 14. Weekend events included a Kickoff Coming to Wakanda Ceremony, One Stop Wakanda Shop, an after party at Morehead Tavern, and a Wakanda Wind Down Brunch. A portion of proceeds benefited several non profits, including The Males Place, Youth Hope International, and Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The weekend experience celebrated the Black Panther movie as well as the Charlotte culture and community, and was a platform for beginning to address some of the issues of the community in a meaningful and impactful way.