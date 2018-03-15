More Videos

'American Idol' contestant Johnny White is a celebrity in his hometown of Hickory

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

"I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer

Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League

'Is she real?' A glimpse at performance art from Jen Ray

A symphony with a 'Hoedown' in it? Here's what that sounds like, by fiddler Mark O'Connor

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre

A hard life shaped 'American Idol' contestant Johnny White's singing

Considering what 19-year-old "American Idol" contestant Johnny White of Hickory witnessed around him as a child – homelessness, sadness, addiction, violence – it’s fair to say he’s extremely lucky just to be getting a shot at it.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

A epic weekend event started by Mosaic Live co-founders Tiffany Fant and Nakisa Glover, The Official Blackest Weekend Ever, held two private screenings for the Black Panther movie premiere on Friday and Saturday nights at Regal Cinemas Starlight 14. Weekend events included a Kickoff Coming to Wakanda Ceremony, One Stop Wakanda Shop, an after party at Morehead Tavern, and a Wakanda Wind Down Brunch. A portion of proceeds benefited several non profits, including The Males Place, Youth Hope International, and Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The weekend experience celebrated the Black Panther movie as well as the Charlotte culture and community, and was a platform for beginning to address some of the issues of the community in a meaningful and impactful way.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Dancer Davian Robinson believes disability fuels art

Dancer Davian Robinson believes disability fuels art

Davian "D.J." Robinson is the first blind dance major in UNC Charlotte's history. As a dancer with a disability performing with others, he asks: "How can we all be this united masterpiece of art? Not separated by fears, comparisons, doubts... Me being vulnerable doesn't mean that I'm weak. Me being vulnerable means that I am real."

Bob Trotman- Business as Usual

Bob Trotman- Business as Usual

Get a window into N.C. artist Bob Trotman's work with this video, made by Charlotte's Basic Cable. Trotman's "Business As Usual" is on view at Davidson College's Van Every|Smith Galleries through Dec. 8 and at UNC Charlotte Center City's Projective Eye Gallery through Dec. 14.