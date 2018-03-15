Comedian Louie Anderson’s mother of a role spurs literary love letter

Stand-up comedy veteran Louie Anderson takes a break from playing Zach Galifianakis’s mom Christine on FX’s “Baskets” to return to the stage where he’s long paid tribute to his own mom, Ora Zella – who largely inspired his work as Christine.
He remembers his late mother in print next month with his new book “Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.”
Anderson, who plays McGlohon Theater Friday, spoke to the Observer earlier this week about his mom, the book, and what this role means to him.
Q. How did the character of Christine Baskets spur your new book?
A. I started writing it when I started doing the show. I felt the urge to reach out to my mom. I wrote a letter that essentially became the outline for the book. It opened up all kinds of thoughts, and questions. It was 1990 when my mom passed away, and I hadn’t said all the things I needed to say.
Q. After such a long time, did this role stir up a lot of thoughts about her?
A. Yes, because I’m playing her, basically. She’s the architect of the part. She came alive on the screen, and when I watched it, I thought “This doesn’t look like me. It sounds like me, but this doesn’t really register.” I’m channeling my mom.
Q. Was Christine’s similarity to your mom unconscious, or something you thought about?
A. It was unconscious and conscious, because at times I’d ask the director, “Do you mind if I try it like my mom would say it?”
Q. What would your mom think of Christine?
A. She’d love her. She’d see her as herself in one sense, but do any of us feel flattered by someone doing an impression of us? I think she would always have what anyone would have – she would have some notes.
Q. Is your mom, or Christine, a part of the standup show?
A. I do a few stories. I’ve always done the impression of mom in my act, but she’s a little different than Christine. People want jokes. Not everybody is there for “Baskets.” They’re there for the tried-and-true standup. That’s something I’m aware of. I do take time at the end to talk about Christine and the show. Last night, it was really emotional. I talked about the book and what it would mean for it to be a big success to my mom. The Emmy Award I won (for “Baskets”) – I feel like that’s her award.
Q. Did you reconcile a lot of your own issues or regrets writing it?
A. Oh my God, yes. That’s a big message in the book. I wish I would’ve asked her a lot of questions about my dad. Was she madly in love with him? Did she believe he would get better? (Anderson’s father was an alcoholic and abusive.) How did it feel to have 11 children? I would have thanked her a lot more, verbally. I feel like sometimes our teenage years define our adult relationships with our parents. I think that’s a big mistake sometimes. We’re little brats. Full of ourselves. It’s probably hurtful to them. The book woke me up to a lot of that stuff.
