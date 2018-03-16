2 UNC students snuck backstage at the 1965 Dylan and Baez show in Raleigh and left with an interview of a lifetime

On March 19, 1965, Bebo White, a UNC student from Rocky Mount, snuck backstage at Reynolds Coliseum with his friend, Steve Berkowitz, to meet Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. White has donated the photo and a recording of their backstage interview to UNC’s Southern Folklife Collection, a real find given the decades of fans and scholars’ obsessive study of Dylan. Steve Berkowitz Courtesy of Bebo White