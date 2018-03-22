Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 23-29

Friday
▪ The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra celebrates what would be Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday with “Bernstein at 100.” The concert includes performances of “Symphonic Dances” from “West Side Story” as well as his “Symphonic Suite” from “On the Waterfront” with mezzo soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as featured vocalist. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Belk Theater. $30-$137.
▪ Charlotte’s Hayden Childress is a magician for the digital age, but also wants to lure audiences away from their screens to experience magic live. He makes his Stage Door Theater debut with “Haydini: Magic.” From sleight-of-hand card tricks to a disappearing act, the interactive show is a throwback to classic illusionists with a modern twist. 8 p.m. $25 ($18 for students).
▪ Comedians Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher take their popular anti-slut-shaming podcast on the road with their “Guys We F*****: The Experience” standup show. Known for bawdy, feminist empowerment, the frank, funny show makes like Comedy Central’s “Broad City” for the stage. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The Comedy Zone. $22.50-$25.
Saturday
▪ Grab the family and hop on over to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for “Peter Cottontail’s Garden Adventure,” featuring kid-friendly activities and crafts, live entertainment, lunch and horse-drawn carriage rides. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $12.95 ($11.95 for seniors, $6.95 for ages 2 to 12). Guests 2 to 12 can also attend the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party from 1-2:30 p.m. for an additional $35.
▪ Abari Game Bar’s 2nd Anniversary Block Party will feature popular local rock bands Flagship, Junior Astronomers, Hungry Girl, Baash, Patois Counselors, Pullover, Chocala and others on two stages, as well as food trucks and local vendors. Inside, there’ll be plenty of old-school arcade and pinball games to play. Opens at noon. $5; proceeds benefit RescuedMe Animal Shelter.
Sunday
▪ Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, Simba, Elena and Sofia join Mickey and Goofy on the road as the Disney Jr. network – Disney’s pre-school-geared counterpart – brings its characters to life in the “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour.” The interactive show encourages tots to sing, dance and play along. Noon and 4 p.m. Sunday. Belk Theater. $25-$55.
Tuesday
▪ Award-winning documentarian Rory Karpf shares the challenges of crafting an honest, compelling film about a controversial character who may not have always played by the rules during Museum of the New South’s “Levine Lecture Storytellers Series: Challenges of Storytelling ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair and Other Sports Stars.” 6-7 p.m., followed by a reception. Free.
▪ Long before the current busting up of conventional thinking about women’s roles and unrealistic expectations in beauty standards, Suicide Girls was twisting those stereotypes and beauty norms by championing tattooed and pierced models and alternative burlesque shows. “Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque” is now in its 15th year. 9 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre. $25-$65.
Wednesday
▪ Free Range Brewing in NoDa hosts a screening of the documentary, “The Last Pig,” followed by a panel discussion on animal welfare, health, environment and economics. “The Last Pig” follows a pig farmer during his last year on the job as he grows ever uneasy with his life’s work. 5:30 p.m. $10 admission includes vegan snacks; proceeds benefit Humane League Charlotte.
Thursday
▪ During Discovery Place Science’s 10-day-long “Da Vinci Design Week,” guests can try their hand at mold-making, DIY light sabers, felt jewelry, paper quilting and 3D modeling, and view demonstrations of some of the Renaissance man’s greatest inventions. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $13 for ages 2-13, $17 for adults.
▪ With the Cold War looming, five widows gather for the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein’s annual quiche breakfast during the unintentionally timely “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” which captured the New York City International Fringe Festival’s top prize when it debuted in 2012. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Stage Door Theater. $20.
