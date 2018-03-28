Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 30-April 5

Friday
▪ Steven Spielberg’s latest fantasy, “Ready Player One,” got a jump on the Easter weekend box office Thursday, but the weekend promises to be a boon for the virtual-reality gaming adventure that’s divides its time between a grim real world and a vibrant sci-fi-game world. Adapted from Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel and dripping with ’80s pop culture references, “Ready Player One” is set in a high-tech but miserable future circa 2045, when Wade Watts and the High Five set out to save both worlds. Rated PG-13. Check local listings for times and theaters.
Saturday
▪ The annual Latta Plantation Easter Egg Hunt kicks off early with hourly age-specific egg hunts, pictures with Baxter the Bunny, story time, crafts, live farm animals and house tours. Children ages 7 to 10 can scour the woods for candy-filled eggs starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., while toddlers and younger children are grouped by age during their own hunts on the farm (so they don’t have to compete with big kids). Prizes and giveaways, food vendors and goodie baskets are also part of the fun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $8 per child (one adult free with child admission; $8 for each additional adult).
▪ The 2018 Queen City Easter Festival brings family fun to the Carole A. Hoefener Community Center with Easter egg hunts, free photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, vendors, games, egg decorating, face painting, giveaways and dance performances. 1-5 p.m. Free.
▪ Reid’s SouthPark location kicks off its 2018 Patio Concert Series, featuring Charlotte (by way of Elkin) roots outfit Time Sawyer, which draws on bluegrass, folk, rock and Southern-steeped Americana. 7:30 p.m. $10.
▪ Bawdy comedian Joe Rogan takes a break from his popular podcast series “The Joe Rogan Experience” to step back on the standup stage for his Strange Times Tour. The UFC commentator and former “Fear Factor” host performs two sets at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Ovens Auditorium. $52.
▪ Speaking of funny, there’s a new spot for comedy in town. Comedians and Charlotte natives Jesse Jones and Andy Grosso launch The Factory Comedy Room (2905 Griffith St.) on Saturday. The venue will highlight independent standup, improv and sketch comedy, with 8 and 10 p.m. shows every Friday and Saturday. Veterans of The Perch, the “It” Charlotte comedy crew of the ’90s, Jones and Grosso (who called Plaza-Midwood home before it was hip) sowed their comedic oats in LA and New York before bringing the laughs back home again. Opening night features sketch and improv from Now Are the Foxes, Mom’s Adhesive and Soggy Naan at 8 p.m. Jones will host several local comedians at the standup show at 10 p.m. $10.
▪ That’s a lot of comedy in Charlotte this week, but the biggest name on the marquee has to be Kevin Hart. The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star — who next appears in September’s “Night School” — returns to Spectrum Center as part of his Irresponsible Tour. 7 p.m. $53.
Sunday
▪ Chicago comedian and actor Hannibal Buress spends Easter night on stage performing standup at this benefit show for the Public Defender’s Office of Mecklenburg County. Despite the date, which is also April Fool’s Day, the “Broad City” regular’s appearance is no joke. Buress hits the road for a nationwide tour less than a week out from the release of the big-screen comedy “Blockers.” 7:30 p.m. Morehead Street Tavern. $30.
Thursday
▪ The Epicentre’s weekly Alive After Five live music series kicks off its 18th year in uptown with Diamonds & Whiskey and Rebel Union. The 2018 season promises a lot of updates and changes, with new acts, a new schedule, a new drink menu and a new craft beer bar. The first Thursday of the month is country night and the third Thursday of each month will feature tribute bands; organizers will mix things up on the other Thursdays. 5:30 p.m. Rooftop 210. Free.
▪ The idea of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers bursting into song while being hunted by a killer alien is laughable, and that’s the point in “Predator: The Musical,” the latest outlandish production to get the local dinner-theater treatment. Starring Ken Aguilar and Casey Livingston and featuring an original score performed live, this Predator is the brainchild of A Beautiful Day in Hell Productions and Nourish chef Julia Simon, who’ll be serving up three courses as you enjoy blood and showtunes in the jungle. The production includes ghastly special effects, so it may be fortunate that the accompanying meal is vegan. 7:30 p.m. Petra’s. $35.
