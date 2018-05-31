Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 1 – June 7

Friday
▪ Con Carolinas welcomes cosplayers, speculative fiction writers and fans, gamers, theater geeks, and sci-fi fans to the University area to revel in all things pop culture — with an emphasis on the “cult.” Former WWE superstar Edge (aka actor Adam Copeland of SyFy’s “Haven” and History Channel’s “Vikings”) is Sunday’s featured guest; Hugo/Nebula Award winning author Seanan McGuire, TV/film and voice actor DC Douglas, comic book artist Kevin Graham and others will be there throughout the weekend. Full schedule: www.concarolinas.org/events/schedule. Hilton University. $20 and up.
▪ The LGBTQ community and its supporters celebrate the work of TimeOut Youth Center with its annual “Platinum Gala: As I Am.” The fundraiser includes cocktails, dinner, dancing, music and entertainment, and a silent auction. 6:30 p.m. Le Meridien Hotel. $100.
▪ It’s ladies night, literally, as Girls Rock Charlotte takes over Spirit Square’s weekly outdoor live music series “Sounds on the Square.” GRC’s house band the Bad Queens will showcase what the girl-centric non-profit is all about – encouraging women and girls to rock out with as much confidence as boys and men through summer camps, retreats, and other programs. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Are you a fan of “The Room”? Its stars — Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sistero — are at it again with “Best F(r)iends,” a two-part film about a drifter and a mortician played by Sistero and Wiseau, respectively. AMC Concord Mills and Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22 show Part 2, which follows the aftermath of the pair’s scheme gone wrong from the first film. 8 p.m. $13.38.
Saturday
▪ With father’s day a couple of weeks away, WCCB’s Jon Wilson hosts another installment of Dudeapalooza, a pop-up market specializing in things dudes love (although ladies may find some cool items, too). Vendors specialize in handmade, repurposed, and vintage tools, custom skateboards, original artwork, furniture, fashion and accessories, home décor and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. C3 Lab. Free.
▪ Discovery Place Science has a few new residents as the T-Rex and its ancestors take over the museum for the summer in “Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family.” The touring multi-media exhibition is the first to feature the newly revised Tyrannosaurus family tree, including never-before-seen specimens from China. Kids also can dig in the dirt, compare their arm strength to a T-Rex’s, imagine what it would be like for dinos to storm the streets of downtown, and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 3. $16-$20 (includes admission to the rest of the museum).
▪ The Charlotte Museum of History hosts its “Champions of History Celebration,” which gives history teachers, librarians, members of lineage and genealogical societies, reenactors — basically anyone in the business of celebrating the roots of the region — free one-day access to: the Hezekiah Alexander Homesite, the second lecture in its Ron Hankins History Talks Lecture Series (at 1 p.m.), information on family history preservation, and presentations on Charlotte history. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday
▪ If you’ve ever participated in a spelling bee, you know the anxiety plaguing the six tweens competing in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Teen City Stage presents the Drama Desk- and Tony Award-winning stage play (for Best Book) about the stress and hilarity that comes with this innocent-seeming-yet-horrifying childhood rite of passage. 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Stage Door Theater. $23.
Monday
▪ He may have made his name impersonating George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, but standup comedian Frank Caliendo is trying something new on a smaller-scale summer tour that brings him to The Comedy Zone. Caliendo still promises to do impersonations, but expect this set to get a little more personal (though no less hilarious). 7 p.m. $30-$35.
Thursday
▪ Charlotte Squawks continues its three-week run with “Charlotte Squawks 14: O Fourteena,” a wickedly funny, localized musical comedy variety show that parodies the movers, shakers and newsmakers of our fine city. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through June 24. Booth Playhouse. $24.50-$64.50.
Comments