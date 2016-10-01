What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
What to see
“The Worlds of Hunt Slonem”at New Gallery of Modern Art. Dive into the exotic and fanciful world of Slonem, an internationally renowned and educated painter with works in nearly every major museum collection. Many of his works are inspired by the nature around him – including the birds in his personal aviary at his Brooklyn, N.Y., studio, where he keeps anywhere from 30 to 100 birds! The exhibition runs Oct. 5 through Nov. 15, with an opening reception 5-8 p.m. Oct. 12.
Who to meet
N.C. painter Jamey Gray, whose solo show “Irrational Aesthetics” closes Oct. 14. The show is on display at Arts on Main in downtown Gastonia (212 W. Main Ave.). The work is a visual translation of different sets of data. Gray studied painting at Pratt Institute and was recently included in the “80x80” show at the Mint Museum. The closing reception for the show is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8.
Where to go
Unibrow Charlotte opens its doors Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 15. Featuring the work of over 20 artists, this show is an exploration of high- and low-brow art with four themes: nudity, humor, skill and popular culture. Visitors are invited to decide if and where there is a divide between high-brow and low-brow art within the show. Hosted by Goodyear Arts at 516 N. College St., open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Comments