Carol Gorelick: In love with one medium

This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.
Tell me about how you began collecting.
The first piece I purchased was in 1970 from Jane Peiser. I loved the color and texture. There’s no rhyme or reason to what I collect. I buy what appeals to me.
How important was Penland to educating your eye?
I took a pottery class. Nothing I put in the kiln came out looking like I expected it would. However, Penland was fun to me. I loved being around creative people. I met a lot of artists and I felt that I wanted to support them and their work. Especially in ceramics.
What was it that drew you to ceramics in particular?
When I married Shelton, he collected glass. Together we had seen ceramics. I felt that glass was very pretty but ceramics always appealed to me. The textures, color and you could touch and feel it. I’m very tactile and I like to touch. I was fascinated by how creative the artists were.
Shelton and I did this together. Unless we both liked it, we didn’t make a purchase. He said I had a good eye and together we began this journey.
I met Judy Boyd and Daisy Bridges through the Michael Lucero exhibit at the Mint. This Michael Lucero blew me away. I told Judy one day that I loved ceramics and she said, “Come with me.” We went to meet Daisy and together, the three of us traveled all over Seagrove and met all the potters. We went to Georgia and met Marie Rogers and the Meders. Daisy told me, “Buy the best piece you can buy. Don’t think dollars. If it’s a little bit more, stretch and buy the better piece, not a number of lesser pieces.” I miss her …
What was it about North Carolina pottery really excited you?
I got to meet the potters and have conversations with them. Instead of going to a gallery, I was going directly to the artists and learning from them and therefore I knew what I was buying.
Who would you like to go to dinner with to talk about collecting?
I loved to talk to Daisy. We talked about the pottery. After all, Daisy put North Carolina pottery on the map. My collection is a living collection. I love buying from the artists of today; they need our support.
How did you pivot from collecting only North Carolina pottery to a more expanded ceramic repertoire?
I joined the Mint Museum of Craft + Design Founders’ Circle and took trips. We went to SOFA-Chicago (Sculpture, Objects and Functional Art), New York, Prague and Santa Fe. We saw works that Shelton and I both got excited about and that’s how we expanded. I was encouraged to buy better and to improve the quality of the collection. We saw a magnificent Michael Lucero Pre-Columbus ceramic figure. Remember that the Mint’s Michael Lucero exhibit really ignited my enthusiasm for ceramics. So, after much thought and discussion, we decided to purchase that piece.
In another year, we went back to SOFA and we bought a wonderful Viola Frey. I had read and known about her. In fact, I had also seen those that the Mint Museum of Craft + Design owned and are in the Chasanoff Ceramic Collection. So we saw one at SOFA, a “family” grouping. I started walking backwards and Shelton said, “Oh! I think we just made a purchase.”
Tell us about your relationship with Cristina Cordova. You have a number of pieces in your collection that she’s made.
We have known Cristina since she was in the Barns at Penland. We always loved her work. Shelton and I walked into her show and he decided to buy the whole show! We were just that passionate.
Did you ever work alongside artists in their studios?
Shelton once threw alongside Cynthia Bringle. She tried to guide him: “Put your arms this way and that way.” She said, “I said this way, not that way.” Shelton jokingly told Cynthia, “I’m going to show you how to throw a pot,” and he scooped up the clay from the wheel and threw it into the garbage! He told Cynthia, “That’s how I throw a pot!” We had fun.
If you were going to add to the collection again, what would be the next pivot point for you?
When I am collecting now, I like to support the young potters that that appeal to me. That’s what I’m buying now! I’m buying ceramics by new, young artists and I still love the North Carolina face jugs! I just bought one! It’s like I’m going back again!
What other areas have you collected over your life time?
I’ve been collecting Bakelite jewelry since I was in college in the ’50s. It was very affordable. I love silver, turquoise and vintage pieces. I love to go to craft shows, too. I’ve also collected several pieces during trips to SOFA and on Founders’ Circle excursions.
Can you speak to the qualities that you look for when you are collecting?
I can’t tell you that. I see it and it speaks to me. It’s very intuitive. There’s no special quality that I am seeking. I collect by the seat of my pants. Friends sometimes ask me to help them with choices. If you want the honest answer … don’t ask me. You have to buy what speaks to you! Because a lot of times they’ll like something and I don’t like it. They might say, “I’m loving this, what do you think?” I say “Go for it!”
What advice would you give to someone who’s just starting to collect?
I’d tell them to buy less and buy better. Buy what you love and want to live with.
Is the monetary value always the best indication of value and excellence?
No! It’s not. If I’m at Seagrove, for example, and I’m looking at a fabulous piece and they’re looking at several smaller and “lesser” pieces, I’d tell them, buy the best one!
There are a few things that we’ve collected that are judged to be important by others but I don’t like them. I just don’t. I can’t tell you why. , I know it’s a famous piece, a collectible piece; I was told we needed it in our collection. I don’t hate it and I won’t dispose of it. Those pieces and others will hopefully go to a museum one day.
You know so much about North Carolina pottery. What is it that makes it so intriguing, so powerful for you that it has been a lifelong romance?
I don’t think about it like that, in terms of what makes it so beguiling. Well, I like that the North Carolina pottery comes from the earth in North Carolina. They dig it up, put it through these pug mills and refine it. But I love that it’s North Carolina clay. Warmth comes from the dirt! It’s so exciting. We went to kiln openings. I’ve always used those as an opportunity to talk to artists about what we liked, and to suggest to them that if they ever make something related and that they feel is superb, to tell them to call me before they sell it. I’ve gotten some wonderful pieces that way. I never commission pieces. Often, the pieces are never as special as the ones that I had seen and so inspired me. You can’t reproduce a piece of art a second time!
A lot of North Carolina pottery is vessel based. What makes you passionate in this kind of context?
That’s how I started out. I bought Mark Hewitt. Then I bought all of his apprentices. Now I purchase their mature work. If I have a pot, I’m feeling it. My hands are on it. It feels good. I think I have more vessels… I just love them. In the beginning I liked color so I bought a Jane Peiser. Now I’m excited about wood fired pottery. I like the way the fire and firing process changes the texture and surface markings. I love the way they come out! They’re one of a kind pieces
Comments