What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
Who to meet
N.C. artist Susan Harbage Page will discuss her work – alongside two more contemporary female artists, Andrea Eis and Bethany Collins – Oct. 20 before the opening reception of “Seeing | Saying” at the Davidson College Galleries. Page is a professor at UNC Chapel Hill and an artist whose work addresses marginalized communities, and in recent years, she’s focused on the subjects of immigration and border crossing.
Where to go
Goodyear Arts hosts its next reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21, with September/October artists-in-residence Renee Cloud, Jeff Jackson and Andy McMillan. They’ll present new work that includes photography, sculpture, installation and fiction. Lydia Bittner-Baird will also have an installation on view in the Project Studio.
What to do
Represent Charlotte by participating in a national conversation about the arts. On Oct. 25, from 9-10 p.m., Americans for the Arts is sponsoring a National Creative Conversation, happening live on Facebook. Discussion will center on the question: Where are the arts popping up in your community? You can join in at www.facebook.com/events/557177411135692/.
