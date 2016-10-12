Could you do your job in another language? Charlotte Ballet is – and result is ‘shocking, harsh, even raw’

Imagine your job. Now think of a tool you use daily to gauge how you’re doing.
Is it your tips? Your sales total? The clock? Maybe it’s your inbox thinning down, or your outbox filling up.
Now imagine that tool gone. Completely.
Welcome to the fix Charlotte Ballet’s dancers are in, as they rehearse for the upcoming “Minus 16.”
A new language
Schooled for years to consider how their bodies look, to watch that in studio mirrors, dancers now find cloths covering every mirror in the place. They circle a teacher who’s not just teaching them a piece: He’s talking to them in a new language. One in which the mirror has no place.
It’s called Gaga.
Devised by internationally noted choreographer Ohad Naharin, a protégé of the late Martha Graham and artistic director of the world-famous Batsheva Dance Company in Tel Aviv, it’s being taught to Charlotte’s dancers by Erez Zohar, who came from Israel to work with them. Of the 20 dancers in Charlotte’s main company, just five had taken a Gaga class before he arrived.
“Gaga teaches you to let go – to give in to the movement,” says Zohar, a student and mentee of Naharin’s. “Things start to happen when you let go. Gaga has made me better in my own psychology and in the way I perceive the world. It stimulates my brain and connects my mind and body.”
Although Gaga is hard for even longtime practitioners to explain, that makes it sound like yoga. It is, says dancer James Kopecky, in his first season with Charlotte Ballet: “Gaga is a place in your mind. It’s enlightenment.”
“Gaga is my second language, if not my first,” says Zohar. “It is rooted in my DNA. After doing it for 15 years, it is like my oxygen. Gaga makes me a better dancer and a better human.”
How does it work?
But “when you come to see ‘Minus 16,’ you’re not seeing a ‘Gaga performance,’ ” Zohar says. “Gaga was just the warming up to the dance.”
In a Gaga class, the teacher is in the center of the room, and the students surround him or her in a circle, Kopecky explains. The only way students know how they look doing a particular movement is via the teacher’s feedback.
The teacher talks students through a series of movement exercises. “Let your bones float inside you,” he might say. Or, “imagine you can pull your bones through the envelope of your flesh.”
Students take that instruction and move accordingly. As you can imagine, one person’s interpretation of pulling bone through flesh may not be the next person’s. So, doing each movement in unison isn’t the point of class. (That will come into play when the class begins rehearsing a piece – but they still won’t have mirrors.)
“You focus internally, rather than externally,” Zohar said. “It’s both a way to move and a way to think about movement.” The movement can look powerful, passionate – maybe primitive.
Gaga honors the individual. In an upcoming documentary about Naharin called “Mr. Gaga,” Natalie Portman, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of a tortured ballerina in “Black Swan,” says: “Every person who uses this language will have their own dialect.”
Zohar – or any teacher of Gaga – gives the class a specific framework. Students may be improvising movement, but the class is highly structured rather than free form. “If students don’t apply it, I have to find a different way to teach it,” he said. “I have to help every student apply the language.
“Gaga is the software, and the body is the hardware.”
So if Gaga is both teaching method and movement language, can it be applied to any ballet?
Not with good results, says Kopecky. The technique – which he described as “primal” – works only for the dances it’s intended for. It’s essential to “Minus 16,” the Naharin piece Charlotte Ballet will perform in the company’s season opener. It couldn’t be applied to, say, “Swan Lake” with the same results.
‘Shocking ... even raw’
Naharin’s “Minus 16,” which finds dancers in street shoes and jazz sneakers, has been produced by companies as legendary as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Zohar calls it “a collage of different pieces created by Ohad over many years.”
Kopecky calls the costumes “straightforward.” In one piece, all the dancers – men and women – are in suits and fedoras. It’s an intentionally androgynous aesthetic, he said. “It puts all of us on the same level.”
Not only that, he said: “It also puts the dancers on the same level with the audience, who may be used to seeing dancers, sometimes, wear next to nothing.”
Kopecky, who will dance in both pieces in the double header, said audiences may view “Minus 16” as “shocking, harsh, even raw.”
Graceful is not one of the words that comes up when discussing Gaga. That’s good news for regular folks who may want to try it.
Not everyone can do classical ballet. But anyone can do Gaga. And should, Zohar says: It’s not difficult to learn, and it’s beneficial for people with injuries in the same way a deep-stretch yoga class might be. It was, in fact, born from injury. Naharin had a severe back injury that could’ve ended his dance career. Instead, he invented a way to help him heal – and changed modern dance as a result.
Even children can do it. And they’ll get the chance to.
Rhoden’s ‘The Groove’ also on tap
Charlotte Ballet’s education and outreach director, Bianca Harris, a former dancer herself, is planning hands-on activities that will be part of the family matinee – actually an entire “family experience,” she said – on Oct. 22. Percussionist Freddie Rivera will perform. Contemporary costume making is one of the activities kids can participate in. (They’ll have a choice of making a skirt from fabric or a suit of “armor.”) And of course, they’ll get to take part in a movement class inspired by Gaga.
Charlotte Ballet first tried the concept of a family matinee last spring as a way of showing area families that ballet is more than “The Nutcracker.” The positive response led them to do it again, Harris said. But it’s not just any dance that lends itself to being family-friendly. There’s something special about these two.
In addition to “Minus 16,” Charlotte Ballet will perform “The Groove,” resident choreographer Dwight Rhoden’s ode to the dance club era of the ’80s and early ’90s. The double feature showcases the company’s versatility, Kopecky said. “The girls have to switch from pointe shoes to boots,” he said.
“ ‘The Groove’ is upbeat and leaves you feeling light and wanting to share joy,” Harris said. “ ‘Minus 16’ leaves you feeling a little introspective.”
People expecting a classical “storybook ballet” – one, like “The Nutcracker,” that follows a narrative – may need to adjust their expectations. Harris doesn’t see a linear narrative in either one. What she does see is uninhibited movement and energy.
“There’s a certain beauty in this work, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be pretty,” she said of Gaga and “Minus 16,” in particular. Zohar, the teacher, reminds us Gaga doesn’t teach dancers to focus on aesthetics or beauty. They’re instructed to think about sensation.
“It’s fluid and energetic, and the energy is contagious,” Harris continued. “Dancers have to let their minds control their bodies. It’s powerful and intriguing. Some of our dancers have even described it as a struggle.”
Most of us think of ballet and modern dance as being precise. But the Gaga method prizes a certain unpredictability over precision.
And without giving away secrets, something is planned for intermission that may leave audiences temporarily flummoxed. It will all be explained in time, Harris says. Her advice: Embrace the experimental nature of the work.
Naharin and ‘Fall Works’
“Out of Focus,” a documentary about Ohad Naharin (not the Natalie Portman one mentioned in the story), will be presented by the Charlotte Dance Festival at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Patricia McBride and Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance (701 N. Tryon St.), with an audience discussion afterward with Bonnefoux and two of the dancers. Tickets: $15; www.carolinatix.org/events/detail/cdf-movie-night-out-of-focus.
Charlotte Ballet’s “Fall Works” Oct. 20-22 is a double feature:
▪ “Minus 16,” choreographed by Ohad Naharin (whose work the company has never before performed), has a score ranging from Dean Martin to mambo and techno to traditional Israeli music.
▪ A reprise of resident choreographer Dwight Rhoden’s “The Groove.” Set to 1980s house music, this is as much a party as it is a ballet.
Tickets start at $25 (family matinee is 2 p.m. Oct. 22; tickets for kids 12 and younger are $10); www.carolinatix.org.
