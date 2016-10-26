What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
Who to meet
San Francisco artist Clare Rojas at her opening reception for “Orphaned Wells,” 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4 at SOCO Gallery. Rojas is an internationally celebrated artist whose works are included in the public collection of the Rose Art Museum, The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and the Museum of Modern Art, as well as others. A new monograph on the artist will be available just in time for this exhibition. She is also working onsite at the gallery to paint a wall drawing: a unique opportunity to experience her process through a work created just for SOCO and Charlotte.
What to do
Gift shopping at the CPCC Galleries’ Friends and Family Market Oct. 27-Dec. 5: a unique opportunity to purchase art -- from paintings and drawings to ceramics and jewelry -- by local artists. We are especially enamored with this drawing by Catalina Duarte Roberts.
Where to go
C3 Labs for another amazing group show: “Intersections.” This show celebrates artists of different media, experience and interests, including Hollis Austin, Linda Brown, Chad Cartwright, Meredith Dallas, Sharon Dowell, Rebecca Haworth, Michelle Hoffman, Lindsay Kosma, April Marten, Jessica Prescott, Freddie Rivera, Kathie Roig, Bree Stallings, Robin Stallings and Karla Sosa. Opening reception is at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
