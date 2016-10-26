A painter’s perspective: The studio

Bradford’s art studio is in a spacious converted barn that sits just steps from the 1880 farmhouse where she lives on a 25-acre swath of land near Davidson.
The home and barn had belonged to her great-grandparents (the barn is where her great-grandfather stored his cottonseed) and she raised her three boys on the property.
For 25 years, Bradford painted in a tiny shed on the property, but a few years ago, after attending a residency at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, she decided to give herself the larger space she says she realized she deserved all along. She converted the cotton seed barn into an art studio complete with heating and air conditioning, restored the shed’s original floors and hunt and built large closets to house her art materials. Over the closets, she installed these giant shutters, reclaimed from a church she attended as a youngster that was built in 1881.
