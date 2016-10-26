Sometimes, it's the energy more than the art

Listen to Elizabeth Bradford on technique, tweaking, and time
BeyondRubiks exhibit solves the puzzle

The BeyondRubiks exhibit at Discovery Place explores how the Rubik's Cube emerged from a workshop in Communist-era Hungary to become a worldwide phenomenon. Plus Discovery Place employee Carson Claud solves the cube in 40-seconds using only his left hand. Not a world record but still impressive.

Nellie Ashford talks about her new Gantt Center show

Artist Nellie Ashford talks about works in her new show "Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes" at the Gantt Center. Ashford created 40 works in about eight months, colorful paintings depicting African-Americans playing, voting, worshipping in a segregated, small-town Charlotte that exists vividly in Ashford's memories.

Foundation for the Carolinas art collection

For nearly five years, thousands of visitors have enjoyed more than 100 pieces – Chuck Close paintings, Italian art glass, W. Louis Jones’ huge painting “Large Cat,” – that populate this lobby conceived as a free public art gallery. But here’s what many visitors don’t know: There’s more. Much more.

