Sometimes, it's the energy more than the art

An exuberant start to the 2016/2017 season, Fall Works is a double feature October 20-22 at Knight Theater. Fall Works brings the work of world-renowned choreographer Ohad Naharin to Charlotte Ballet for the first time.
The BeyondRubiks exhibit at Discovery Place explores how the Rubik's Cube emerged from a workshop in Communist-era Hungary to become a worldwide phenomenon. Plus Discovery Place employee Carson Claud solves the cube in 40-seconds using only his left hand. Not a world record but still impressive.
Artist Nellie Ashford talks about works in her new show "Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes" at the Gantt Center. Ashford created 40 works in about eight months, colorful paintings depicting African-Americans playing, voting, worshipping in a segregated, small-town Charlotte that exists vividly in Ashford's memories.
For nearly five years, thousands of visitors have enjoyed more than 100 pieces – Chuck Close paintings, Italian art glass, W. Louis Jones’ huge painting “Large Cat,” – that populate this lobby conceived as a free public art gallery. But here’s what many visitors don’t know: There’s more. Much more.