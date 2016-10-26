The un-exercised brain

An exuberant start to the 2016/2017 season, Fall Works is a double feature October 20-22 at Knight Theater. Fall Works brings the work of world-renowned choreographer Ohad Naharin to Charlotte Ballet for the first time.
Behind the Scenes in Charlotte Arts, Part 1: Head backstage with the costumers and set designers of Children's Theatre of Charlotte to see how their sketches become onstage reality. The company's first show of the season, "A Year with Frog and Toad," opens Sept. 30.
The BeyondRubiks exhibit at Discovery Place explores how the Rubik's Cube emerged from a workshop in Communist-era Hungary to become a worldwide phenomenon. Plus Discovery Place employee Carson Claud solves the cube in 40-seconds using only his left hand. Not a world record but still impressive.
Artist Nellie Ashford talks about works in her new show "Nellie Ashford: Through My Eyes" at the Gantt Center. Ashford created 40 works in about eight months, colorful paintings depicting African-Americans playing, voting, worshipping in a segregated, small-town Charlotte that exists vividly in Ashford's memories.
For nearly five years, thousands of visitors have enjoyed more than 100 pieces – Chuck Close paintings, Italian art glass, W. Louis Jones’ huge painting “Large Cat,” – that populate this lobby conceived as a free public art gallery. But here’s what many visitors don’t know: There’s more. Much more.