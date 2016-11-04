What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
What to do
Check out the 149th Annual American Watercolor Society traveling exhibition, hosted by Mooresville Arts. The opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11 and the exhibition remains on view through Dec. 30. Opera Carolina will perform and Trackside Potters will sell their wares at the event.
Who to meet
Davidson artist Felicia van Bork, whose latest exhibition opens at Jerald Melberg Gallery 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11 (also opening day for an exhibition there by New York’s Kim Keever). The van Bork show presents works from her ongoing series, “How to Fix Absolutely Anything.” Combining unexpected patterns and colors, van Bork creates new collages from her monotype prints. This will be on view through Jan. 14 so you’ve got plenty of time to see them.
Where to go
Visit the McColl Center or Art + Innovation 6-9 p.m. Nov. 11 (so you’re going to probably have to pick two of these three things to do!) to explore the latest exhibition by Charlotte-based artist Ivan Toth Depeña, McColl Center alumnus. The exhibition, entitled “Remember,” incites viewers to consider memory through an immersive, illusory, mixed-media installation that includes drawing, painting, sculpture, audio and video. The project is curated by Amanda Sanfilippo of Fringe Projects in Miami. She and Depeña will give an artist/curator talk during the event, which is free (with a cash bar).
Coming up next week
Look for a new weekly feature that tells you what’s ahead (including visual arts), chosen by Observer experts, online at www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment and in Friday’s CLT section.
