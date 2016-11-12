What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
Who to meet
There are no less than three opportunities coming up to get an inside look at two new exhibitions at New Gallery of Modern Art uptown: Isaac Payne’s “Somewhere” and Barbara Schreiber’s “Last Summer on Earth.”
Nov. 16, you can join the Bechtler’s Young Visionaries group in a conversation about collecting. The event is free for members of the Young Visionaries group. More info: www.facebook.com/events/193092667804719. The gallery holds an opening reception with the artists 5-8 p.m. Nov. 18, and Nov. 19, HappeningsCLT will conduct interviews with Payne and Schreiber at the gallery -- with coffee and conversation starting at 10:30 a.m.
Where to go
Are you a literature and art lover? The Mint Museum is hosting a unique event Nov. 13 that marries Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” with the current exhibition at the Mint Museum Randolph, “Portals to the Past: British Ceramics.” You can take part in a discussion about the tale, and get a docent-led tour of the exhibition, illustrating events, cultural influences and lifestyles of that time. At Mint Museum Randolph, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; free with museum admission.
