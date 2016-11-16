Insider’s Guide to Charlotte | The 18 best things to do this week

Getting buzz
OPENING NOV. 18: The big money is on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the latest installment of J.K. Rowling’s apparently endless string of Harry Potter prequels and sequels. But the audience that finds YouTube cat videos fascinating will be purring over “A Street Cat Named Bob,” the real-life story of a ginger tom who helped a London busker break his addiction to drugs. – LT
NOV. 22: That’s quite a croquembouche you’ve got there, Ritz-Carlton. The ritzy hotel unveils its annual holiday decoration extravaganza, dominated by giant confections. This year, expect a lifesize gingerbread house, a Christmas tree made from 8,000 macarons, and the world’s largest croquembouche: A 10-foot-tall tree made from 1,700 cream puffs and caramel. Take that, Martha Stewart. The whole shebang is open to the public and will be up for six weeks. —KP
NOV. 22-DEC. 4: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” coming to Knight Theater, won four Tonys (including best musical) in 2014. It’s a more light-hearted version of “Kind Hearts and Coronets,” the British movie in which a penniless chap removes the eight people between himself and an earldom. Black Mountain’s Kevin Massey plays the charming murderer in the national tour. $25-104.50. blumenthalarts.org. – LT
The home team
NOV. 18: “A Fall Ball in Wonderland” is the Mint Museum’s Young Affiliates’ fundraiser, an Alice in Wonderland-themed evening on the fifth floor of the uptown site, 8 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are $100 for members/$125 for non-members, and proceeds support Mint Museum initiatives. Something Classic will do the food and beverages, and dancing is on the agenda! – LN
NOV. 18: Try the Third Friday Reading Series with poets Scott Douglass and Jonathan Rice, 7-9 p.m. at their new location: The Third Place, a cool cafe offering coffee, community and common ground. 1609 E. Fifth St. – DR
NOV. 25-DEC. 23: Children’s Theatre of Charlotte does a world premiere version of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” It’s the familiar story of the Herdman kids, who crash the Christmas pageant because they hear there’s free food and learn a lesson about cooperation -- this time, with songs. $12-28. ctcharlotte.org. – LT
Edgy
NOV. 18-19: The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to a neglected master, 19th century Austrian composer Anton Bruckner – not with his monumental symphonies but with his choral works “Psalm 150” and “Te Deum,” courtesy of the CSO Chorus. Also on the program: Wagner’s overture to “Tannhauser” and Richard Strauss’ first sequence of waltzes from “Der Rosenkavalier.” $22-$101. charlottesymphony.org. – LT
NOV. 20: Wooden Robot Brewery gets all wound up to release its first bottled beer at noon. Galactic Nexus, a raspberry sour ale, will be available in 500ml bottles for $16 each, with a limit of four per person. The brewery will celebrate with the beer on tap at the brewery, along with special food to go with it by the “stationary food truck” Twisted Eats. —KP
Rare opportunities
NOV. 19: Beer Quest sounds like a dorm-room board game, but it’s really a festival from noon to 5 p.m. in BB&T Ballpark, put on by All About Beer magazine with a slightly different format: The beers are sorted into sections (Hoppy and Curious, The Dark Path, Fizzy Yellow Greatness and Not 4 n00bs). Expect 70 beers from 30 breweries, including must-tries like Ponysaurus in Durham and Haw River Farmhouse Ales in Saxapahaw. Get tickets ($50 or $90 for VIP) at www.beerquestfest.com. —KP
NOV. 19: Getting the opportunity to hear the original writer and singer of “I Will Always Love You” perform the quintessential love song in a live setting will probably be worth the price of admission alone. But here’s the real reason to consider spending Saturday night with Dolly Parton at uptown’s Spectrum Center: The feisty country music icon hasn’t played Charlotte in 11 years, and she’s 70 now, so who knows if and when you’ll ever get another opportunity? www.timewarnercablearena.com. – TJ
NOV. 20: Gift-givers with an eye for locally, slow-made goods will want to check out the fifth annual Vintage Charlotte Winter Market at the Fillmore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More than 60 vintage and handmade vendors from across the region will sell everything from purses to home décor. Vintage-charlotte.com. -- CB
Master(s) at work
NOV. 19: World’s greatest conqueror, civilizer and innovator? Discovery Place says: Genghis Kahn, and an exploration of his explorations (culture, conquests, heritage) opens Saturday at 11 a.m. at the uptown museum. Who brought us pants? Genghis. Paper money? Forks? Passports? Kahn's the man. Go into tents and battlegrounds and more. -- HS
JUST OUT: “Chaos,“ by the bestselling thriller writer Patricia Cornwell. In this one, Dr. Kay Scarpetta must face a devastating truth that will forever upend her life. (Cornwell, by the way, is a former cop reporter for the Observer and a Davidson grad.) – DR
Classics
THROUGH NOV. 20: This marks the final weekend for both the Southern Christmas Show (www.southernshows.com/scs) and the Carolina Renaissance Festival (www.carolina.renfestinfo.com), meaning it’s your last chance to browse for one-of-a-kind ornaments while scarfing down Helmut’s Strudel in Charlotte and/or to cheer for jousting knights while feasting on giant turkey legs in Huntersville. – TJ
NOV. 22: Maxwell and Mary J. Blige are two of the biggest names in neo soul, and the “King and Queen of Hearts Tour” they’re co-headlining at the Spectrum Center next Tuesday night is a fittingly big show: The singers are expected to dig deep into their catalogs to each produce a full 90-minute set, with Blige leading off. www.timewarnercablearena.com. – TJ
NOV. 26: Fran Scibelli takes meatballs and spaghetti so seriously, she doesn’t call it spaghetti and meatballs. So when she puts on a special Meatballs & Spaghetti Dinner at Fran’s Filling Station, it’s serious food. This one is a celebration of Small Business Saturday as part of the #givingTuesdayCLT campaign, and 75 percent of the proceeds go to Charlotte Rescue Mission. She’ll serve it 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for $12, or you can pick up containers to go for $12 (16 ounces) or $22 (32 ounces). No reservations, first come/first served. -- KP
Comments