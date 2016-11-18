What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
What to do
Take advantage of Special Exhibition Discount Day at the Mint Museum Uptown from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Children and Mint members will get in free; other adults pay reduced admission of $6. Check out the ticketed exhibition, “Women of Abstract Expressionism,” curated by Gwen Chanzit for the Denver Art Museum. The Mint Museum is the only East-Coast stop for this exhibition, which opened in Denver over the summer and will travel to California next year for its final destination. This is certainly the best exhibition on view in Charlotte right now, so don’t miss seeing important works assembled by 12 women who made important contributions to the Abstract Expressionist movement: Helen Frankenthaler, Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Jay DeFeo, Joan Mitchell, Judith Godwin, Grace Hartigan, Perle Fine, Sonia Getchoff, Deborah Remington, Ethel Schwabacher and Mary Abbott.
Where to go
If you aren’t aware, UNC Charlotte has several galleries. Rowe and Storrs are on the main campus, but in the center city, on the corner of North Brevard Street and East Ninth Street, you’ll find the Projective Eye Gallery. This gallery is part of my regular art-viewing routine around Charlotte for a number of reasons. For one, it’s one of the best places in Charlotte to see work by nationally acclaimed contemporary artists. And the gallery typically organizes really interesting, interdisciplinary, exhibition-related programming. The gallery also has very flexible hours, making it convenient to catch its exhibitions: You can visit seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Right now, check out “Heightened Perspectives/1,” an exhibition featuring experimental filmmaker Phil Solomon and installation artist Ethan Jackson on view through Nov. 30. Also, be sure to check out “Heightened Perspective/2,” featuring more work from Jackson and Solomon, on view through Jan. 6 at The Light Factory. – LN
