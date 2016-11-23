A 5-minute guide to your week in Charlotte | The 14 best things to do

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Getting buzz
NOW: A cornucopia (good Thanksgiving image) of movies awaits, notably the Oscar-contending “Loving” (about a white man and black woman who married illegally in 1950s Virginia) to “Moana,” the Pixar story about a young Hawaiian woman (Auli’i Cravalho) who enlists the might of demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson). – LT
DEC. 1: Can you say “Weihnachtsmarkt”? Nah, neither can we. But Olde Mecklenburg Brewery says come on over for the annual tree lighting to kick off their German-inspired outdoor Christmas market. Expect booths selling gifts and locally made baked goods, seasonal beers and gluhwein, a spiced red wine served hot. It runs from 4-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-9 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17. – KP
Starting DEC. 3 (but you might want to get tickets now): Among countless regional versions of “The Nutcracker,” buzz this year surrounds Charlotte Ballet’s. Its million-dollar makeover promises new sets and costumes and freshened choreography by Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux. It runs through Dec. 23. – LT
Edgy
Saturdays: The Marriott City Center is stoked about The Dock: In addition to the new restaurant and cocktail bar in the lobby (Stoke), they’ve added a “secret” room (well, not so secret, because we told you). During the week, it’s available for special dinners and events. From 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, it’s a speakeasy-themed cocktail bar. To get in, go past the Trade Street entrance, turn right on Church Street and go through the loading dock. Knock on the door at the back. – KP
NOV. 29: Head to the virtual reality portion (not always available) of Ivan Toth Depeña's exhibition “Remember” at the McColl between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on this #GivingTuesdayCLT after all the shopping and Black Tuesday fallout, and find, on your way, free coffee from Not Just Coffee and free Krispy Kreme doughnuts – plus the opportunity to donate to the center, a nonprofit. Looking for other ways to donate or give back to the arts sector of nonprofits? Check here and here. — KS
Classics
Starting NOV. 25: If you have kids, you have no doubt seen “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in some avatar – but not “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” The tuneful story of the devilish Herdman kids gets its world premiere at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte through Dec. 23. – LT
NOV. 29: At 75, the guy whose name is mentioned first in Crosby, Stills & Nash (and sometimes Young) can still produce golden vocals in a live setting. Need proof? Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby is coming to McGlohon Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Also, don’t be surprised if there’s some Trump-bashing during the show: An outspoken social justice activist, the musician routinely shares criticism of the President-elect on Twitter. www.blumenthalarts.org. – TJ
Rare opportunities
NOV. 26: You’ve watched Nick Cannon ably and affably man the mic as host of NBC’s annual summer reality competition “America’s Got Talent.” Now you can see what he’s like on (a much smaller) stage without any network ceweinnsors, when he performs stand-up at The Comedy Zone during a special one-night engagement set for 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s something of a homecoming for Cannon, by the way: He attended Quail Hollow Middle School and South Mecklenburg High School while living with his father in Charlotte back in the ’90s... www.cltcomedyzone.com. –TJ
NOV. 29: The “Symphony on Tap” concert at NoDa Brewing Company cannot fail. You get Charlotte Symphony musicians playing an hour or so of music from Bach to Copland to Hendrix, and the $10 ticket includes a beer – possibly the “Neighborhood Bach Party” Helles Bock created for the event.
Master(s) at work
NOV. 25: On the face of it, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’s impending arrival at Belk Theater (8 p.m. Friday) might not exactly send waves of “can’t-miss-this” excitement throughout Charlotte. But if you haven’t seen Chip Davis’s new-age-y ensemble punch up a piece like “Faeries (Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy)” from “The Nutcracker” with dazzling video projections, dancing lights and fog machines, you actually are kind of missing out. www.blumenthalarts.org. – TJ
NOV. 30: National Book Award finalist (“Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy”) and former UNC Charlotte professor Heather Ann Thompson will give a free talk about the significance of that event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at UNC Charlotte Center City, 422 E. 9th St.
The home team
NOW: Need to spread a little flavor? Alyssa Wilen of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen has branched out from cooking classes to making products. She’s starting with two spreads: Smoked Chili and Rosemary Mustard Spread is thick and smoky, while Champagne Tomato Jam (yes, jam – tomato is a fruit, after all) is smoother and sweeter with a kick. The 9-ounce jars are $8 each or $15 for a two-pack. They’re in six stores: Queen City Pantry, Savory Spice in South End, Pure Olive on East Boulevard, Rhino Market on West Morehead Street, Pasta & Provisions and the Atherton Market. Look for more products next year. – KP
Starting DEC. 1: Davidson Community Players likes to do holiday shows. This year’s new “Holly & Tinsel” runs through Dec. 18. Executive director Matt Merrell wrote the story of the Flats and Sharps, singers on the way to a Christmas Eve concert when a snowstorm strands them in a diner; there, aided by 12-year-old Holly, they learn the true meaning – well, you know. – LT
