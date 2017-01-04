Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 6-12

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
Kinship, the Uptown Ritz-Carlton’s revamped and rebranded lobby restaurant and bar, officially opens. Designed by Hirsch Bedner, the same team behind the luxe hotel’s Punch Room interior, the new space features chic, modern decor like leather bar stools and velvet sofas. A libations list by Brett Leek includes original craft cocktails using local ingredients ($15 to $18), and a sharable small plate menu offers a twist on the traditional with options such as crab tacos served with shells made from jicama ($15) and deviled eggs made with garlic cream curd and served in their shells ($14). – SC
ROOTS Catering and Legion Brewing team up for a 7 p.m. beer dinner at Legion in Plaza-Midwood. The six-course, local-ingredient dinner is $85 and seats are limited, so sign up quickly here. (If you miss this one, they’re planning to do several more this year.) – KP
A couple of possible Oscar contenders make a slightly belated appearance in Charlotte. “Hidden Figures” tells the true-life story of African-American women who helped NASA put John Glenn into orbit in 1962; Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer star as a brilliant mathematician, an engineer and a computer programmer. And director J.A. Bayona (”The Impossible”) helms “A Monster Calls,” taken from Patrick Ness’ novel about a boy (Lewis MacDougall) who calls upon a tree spirit (the voice of Liam Neeson) to help him cope with the terminal illness of his mother (Felicity Jones of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”). Sigourney Weaver plays her mother. – LT
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra has two full-length sets of concerts five days apart, the only time that happens all season. Leonardo Soto plays the world premiere of Leonard Mark Lewis’ percussion concerto “Evolution” Jan. 6-7 at Belk Theater; the orchestra will also do Schubert’s Ninth Symphony and Beethoven’s overture to “Fidelio.” See below for the second. – LT
Saturday
Celebrate Dias de Reyes (known as Three Kings Day in Latin America) with a slice of the largest Rosca de Reyes (king’s bread) baked in the Carolinas (so they say, anyway), 2-4 p.m at the Levine Museum of New South. Expect traditional music and dancing along with that cake, baked by Las Delicias Bakery. It’s free and open to the public. – KP
The Grammy-winning North Carolina progressive bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers – which eclipsed its roots playing for audiences as comedian/banjo picker Steve Martin’s backing band (as well as with both Martin and Edie Brickel) – makes a stop at Knight Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday. On its own, the Rangers are evolving artistically, stretching the confines of the genre while never straying too far from it. – CD
You’ve got to love a good musket-firing. The Charlotte Museum of History will celebrate Twelfth Night in 18th-century style, with a tasting of cider from Red Clay Ciderworks, candlelight tours, a bonfire, musket firing and “games of chance.” It’s $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers. $5 for kids 6-12 and $24 for a family pass. Register at www.charlottemuseum.org/events.asp. – KP
Wednesday
Writer Rory Sheriff directs his play “Boys to Baghdad” in a version by Brand New Sheriff Productions Jan. 11-21 at Duke Energy Theater in Spirit Square. He based it partly on his own experiences of “growing into manhood by way of the military” in the late ’80s and early ’90s. – LT
The Charlotte Symphony’s Pops Series takes on the intergalactic scores of John Williams’ from the “Star Wars” franchise. With the death of Carrie Fisher and the release of the well-received “Rogue One,” the show – “Star Wars: The Music” – will be conducted by Christopher James Lees and is sure to draw cheers and tears as it takes fans through all seven films. It’s selling so fast, two performances were added; it now runs Jan. 11-14 at Knight Theater. – CD
