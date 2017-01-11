What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article100517602.html.
Where to go
SOCO Gallery opens a new solo exhibition of paintings by New York-based artist Carrie Yamaoka on Jan. 19. The mixed media paintings are minimalist, abstract and focused more on material than depiction; the surfaces are luminous and reflective, often involving Mylar layered under a thick coating of resin. Yamaoka’s work was included in “Greater New York 2015” at MoMA/PS1, and she has been reviewed in the New York Times, Art in America, and the New Yorker. This exhibition is her first in North Carolina.
Who to meet
In “12x12,” Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) hosts a series of 12 pop-up solo exhibitions with artists from North Carolina, the 12th state. Beverly McIver, McColl Center alum, is among the artists chosen by five North Carolina curators. McIver’s new body of work investigates black masculinity through intimate portraits of the men in her own life. Her show opens with a reception and artist talk 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17.
