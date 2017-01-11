What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

2:18 Clemson's Dabo Swinney on winning it all Pause

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

2:52 Carl Edwards steps away from racing

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:53 New Bern Light Rail Station