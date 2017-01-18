What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
Who to meet
Raul Diáz is one of the best known living artists in Argentina, so don’t miss his current exhibition at Jerald Melberg Gallery. In “Poetic Vision,” Diáz presents carved and painted wooden bas relief works. The creation of such sculptural wall pieces eventually evolved into a simultaneous practice of creating three-dimensional works, with examples on view in both wood and bronze.
Where to go
The Uptown Charlotte Art Crawl is 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26, and a lot of venues participate, so we recommend checking out their websites in advance and narrowing it down to just a few this month. Since plans call for the Crawl to become a fairly regular event, you can visit a few more next month. Your choices include The Mint Museum UPTOWN, New Gallery of Modern Art, Wells Fargo History Museum, Sozo Gallery, Levine Museum of the New South, Goodyear Arts and the Projective Eye Gallery at UNC Charlotte Center City. (Need a map? Go here.)
