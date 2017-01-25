What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Each week, Grace Cote, Lia Newman, and Kati Stegall offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, Stegall is Art-in-Transit program administrator at the Charlotte Area Transit System, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
What to see
Christina Toro’s “Strike a Match to Hear My Sound” at LaCa projects on Feb. 2. The artist's second solo show with the gallery focuses on the phenomena related to fire and light – both spiritual and natural. An opening reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.
Who to meet
We have featured both Stacey Davidson and Jason Watson as two of our Carolina Art Crushes on HappeningsCLT.com. Meet them in person and see their new exhibition, “Doppelgangers,” at the CPCC Art Galleries, with a 6-8 p.m. opening on Feb. 1. The CPCC Galleries will also offer artist lectures 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
